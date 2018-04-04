Villanova Parade: How and where to watch the NCAA champions

Villanova players and coach Jay Wright celebrate after winning the Wildcats’ third NCAA men’s basketball championship in school history. Villanova beat Michigan, 79-62, in the title game in San Antonio.

The Villanova Wildcats are bringing Philadelphia it’s second victory parade in just two months, thanks to a sweeping win over the University of Michigan in the NCAA championship game on Monday. The street-side celebrations commence on Thursday, April 5 at 11 a.m., so make plans to call out of work now.

The parade is set to depart from 20th and Market Streets and move east, ending at Dilworth Park where a rally will unfold. Villanova is canceling classes Thursday so students can partake, and as many as 60,000 people are expected to attend.

Take note, the crowd estimates fare far smaller than the 700,000 at the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade, so navigation to and from, as well as surrounding the parade should be comparably easier. However, the fan spirit will still undoubtedly rank strong.

Ready to show your support? Here’s what you need to know about heading to the event.

Parade route

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Thursday, starting at 20th and Market Streets and moving east to Dilworth Park. Stake out a spot anywhere along Market Street from 20th to City Hall for optimal viewing of the event. At approximately 11:45, Dilworth Park will host a rally with the team, which is expected to wrap up around 12:30 p.m.

Getting to the parade

As with arriving to any large, public event in Center City, the ideal mode of transportation is your own two feet. However, if you’re not within walking or biking distance, plenty of public transportation options exist that will land you close to the parade. The SEPTA Broad Street Line runs right to the ending rally location at City Hall. Just be advised, the stairs and elevators that lead to the Dilworth Park exit will be closed beginning at 9 a.m., reopening as conditions allow. Multiple other exits exist, so simply take an alternative stairway, and then walk to the west end of City Hall.

Meanwhile, all of SEPTA’s Subway-Surface Trolley Lines, excluding Line 15, include a stop at 19th and Market, which will place you near the start of the parade. For those heading into the city via train, Amtrak’s 30th Street Station connects with the trolley line. Alternatively, the walking distance from 30th Street Station to the start of the parade at 20th and Market Streets is one-half-mile, or about a ten minute stroll.

For those heading from the Villanova Station via SEPTA’s Paoli-Thorndale Line, be sure to bring cash. The ticket office will be open from 5:45-11:45 a.m. However, you can skip the lines and buy a ticket right on the train if you have cash in hand. The line goes to Suburban Station, a block away from 17th and Market Streets.

For those planning to drive, read on below to learn more about parking restrictions associated with the parade.

Parking and driving restrictions

Road closures will begin at 9:30 a.m., and will remain closed as late as 3 p.m., depending on location. A list of expected closure and lane restrictions can be found below. Note: additional closures may be added.

Road and lane closures

Closed from 9:30 a.m. until noon:

2000 to 2900 blocks of Market Street

Closed from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.:

600 to 1900 blocks of Market Street

16th through 20th Streets from JFK Boulevard to Chestnut Street

Closed from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.:

1500 block of Market Street

15th Street from Race Street to Chestnut

South Penn Square from 15th Street to Broad Street

Parking options near the parade route will be limited. The following streets will be restrict parking from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“Temporary No Parking” zones:

1400 block of JFK (south side)

1500 through 1700 blocks of JFK (both sides)

1500 to 2900 blocks of Market (both sides)

15th from Chestnut to Arch (both sides)

South Penn Square from 15th to Broad (south side)

Vehicles parked in the above areas during the restricted time period will be relocated.

Weather and what to wear

Despite a somewhat rainy and drab start to the week, Thursday’s forecast is looking bright. Temperatures at 11 a.m. are expected to hover around 45 degrees and will remain in the 40s throughout the day. However, while full sun is predicted, don’t forget a jacket. A steady 15 mph west wind will bring wind chills down to 38 degrees, although thankfully, the predictions are still not nearly as chilly as the day the Eagles’ parade unfolded. You can leave the hand-warmers at home, but be sure to grab a pair of sunglasses on your way out the door.

What to bring and what not to bring

As mentioned above, bring your shades, and perhaps a bottle of water, to counteract the sun. Now’s also the time to pull out any spirited signs or other fan gear.

While photography is allowed, leave your drone at home. The city has designated the march area as a “No Drone Zone.”

Backpacks and bags are permitted, but must not be left unattended.

After party

If you took the full day off of work, the celebration is sure to continue at bars throughout the area. Call ahead to check for specials.

Or, head straight to Citizens Bank Park and get the tailgating started for the Phillies’ home opener. The ballgame kicks off at 3 p.m. against the Miami Marlins.

TV Streams

Can’t make it to the parade? Here’s where to watch it live on TV/online.

NBC10 will stream it on NBC10 and NBC10.com.

CBS3 will stream it on on CBS3, CBSPhilly.com and the CBSPhilly Facebook page

