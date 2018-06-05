The plays and musicals to see in Philadelphia this summer: Aladdin, PA Shakespeare, more



Two Philly writers win big at the Lambda Literary Awards

Two Philly writers win big at the Lambda Literary Awards Jun 5

Carmen Maria Machado and CA Conrad. The two Philadelphia writers won prizes at the 30th annual Lambda Literary Awards.

Two Philadelphia writers won big at the 30th annual Lambda Literary Awards, announced Monday. Comedian Kate Clinton hosted the awards gala at the Skirball Center for the Performing Arts at New York University. The prestitigious Lammys recognize LGBTQ literary achievement.

Carmen Maria Machado’s collection titled Her Body and Other Parties won the award for lesbian fiction, and CA Conrad won the award for gay poetry for Standing in Line for Death.

As congratulations poured in on Twitter, CA Conrad was his ebullient self:

OMG!! I WON THE LAMBDA!! I'm beyond grateful. Exceeds my dreams. https://t.co/fNj2Xz1UR0 — CAConrad (@CAConrad88) June 4, 2018

Machado’s book was a National Book Award finalist, won the National Book Critics Circle John Leonard Prize for debut fiction, and was on a lot of best-of lists last year. Machado’s Twitter reaction was a succinct “holy s–t.”

Other prominent winners included Roxane Gay (who won the Trustee Award and also the award for bisexual nonfiction for her memoir, Hunger) and eminent writer Edmund White, who won the Lambda visionary award.