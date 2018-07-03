How to watch Philly's July 4th fireworks and concert on TV

The Philadelphia Art Museum lights up as fireworks go off in celebration of Independence Day in 2016. NBC10 and Telemundo62 will be air coverage of this year’s concert and fireworks.

There are events and performances being held across Philadelphia in honor of the Fourth of July, including a concert headlined by Pitbull, a fireworks show and a birthday party hosted by the Independence Center.

Although many are expected to attend the celebrations, you can also watch the Wawa Welcome America concert, fireworks and other events from home. NBC10 and Telemundo62 are providing television coverage throughout the week for patriots who choose to bypass the crowds and celebrate from the comfort of their living rooms. If you miss the broadcast live on Independence Day, you’ll even have the opportunity to catch up later in the week.

If you’re planning on skipping the city Wednesday, read on to find out how to watch.

Wednesday, July 4

10 a.m. to noon: NBC10 and Telemundo 62 will air the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony and Independence Day Parade.

7 p.m.to 9:30 p.m.: NBC10 and Telemundo62 will air the Wawa Welcome America concert on the Parkway live.

9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.: NBC10 will air the fireworks on the Parkway. TeleXitos will air Spanish-language coverage.

10 p.m. to midnight: NBC10 will air Macy's 4th of July fireworks.

Thursday, July 5

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.: NBC10 will air highlights from the concert and fireworks.

Sunday, July 8

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: NBC10 will air highlights from the concert and fireworks.

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: COZI-TV will air highlights from the concert and fireworks.

Both stations will also livestream the event at NBC10.com and Telemundo62.com.

