TV picks: 'Power,' 'Welcome America,' 'Succession' and more

Power. Starz’s most-watched series returns for a fifth season. After the murder of his young daughter, gangster James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) has much more than a funeral to plan. Meanwhile, his wife, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), and his ex-girlfriend (and federal prosecutor) Angela Valdes (Lela Loren) find themselves working together. 8 p.m. Sunday, July 1, Starz.

American Jail. Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Roger Ross Williams (Music by Prudence; Life, Animated) heads back to his native Easton, Pa., for an examination of mass incarceration that begins with the loss of a boyhood friend who’d spent much of his life in and out of the prison system. 8 p.m. Sunday, July 1, CNN.

Succession. The weather’s a little warm for a Thanksgiving episode, but if you spend this, or any, holiday with the Roy family, you’ll never complain about your own again. James Cromwell puts in an appearance as Ewan, the estranged, and very cranky, brother of media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox). 10 p.m. Sunday, July 1, HBO.

The Tunnel: Vengeance. Third and final season begins for the British-French series, one of several international adaptations of the Danish-Swedish crime series The Bridge, in which detectives from neighboring countries pair up to work a case that falls under both their jurisdictions. Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones) and Clémence Poésy (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire) star as the British police detective Karl Roebuck and his French counterpart Elise Wassermann, who are reunited after a boat carrying children is set afire in the English Channel. 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 1, WHYY12.

NBC10 Presents: Welcome America July 4th Concert on the Parkway. Fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, preceded by a concert with Pitbull, Broadway star Heather Headley, and the Philly Pops big band. (Beginning at 10 p.m., the station will air a delayed version of NBC’s national show Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.) 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, NBC10.

A Capitol Fourth. John Stamos hosts. Performances include Jimmy Buffett and the cast of his Broadway show Escape to Margaritaville, the Temptations, the Beach Boys, and the National Symphony Orchestra. 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, WHYY12.

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette. The latest standout from a flood of streaming comedy specials is this one, in which Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby talks about quitting comedy and goes deep to tell the truth behind some funny stories. (Spoiler alert: The truth hurts.) It’s a searing, intimate, and, yep, often hilarious performance that left me wondering what she could possibly do to follow it. Netflix, now.