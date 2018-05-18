TV picks: Tina Fey on 'SNL,' 'The Middle,' 'Roseanne' and more

In HBO's 'The Tale,' Narberth's Jennifer Fox turns to fiction to tell her own tough, true story

Ellen Gray is the television critic for the Daily News and the Inquirer, and has written about TV since 1994. Her mind will go blank if you ask her to name her favorite show, because she has so many, but she would love to hear about yours.

Saturday Night Live. Upper Darby’s Tina Fey returns as guest host for the last episode of the season. Nicki Minaj is the musical guest. 11:29 p.m. Saturday, NBC.

American Idol. The elimination of the last of Philly’s Idol finalists, Michael Woodard, has left me too sad to focus on which of the remaining three should win this thing — what were you thinking, America? — but I’m going to go way out on a limb and predict that the winner, to be announced on Monday’s show, will be … blond. 8 p.m. Sunday, 9 p.m. Monday, ABC.

Little Women. Final two hours of the miniseries starring Maya Hawke as literature’s iconic Jo March takes Jo and her sisters into adulthood. 8 p.m. Sunday, WHYY12.

Louisa May Alcott: The Woman Behind Little Women. If you’re catching the final installment of Little Women, why not hang around to see this encore presentation of an American Masters piece in which Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland) portrays the complicated writer — born in Germantown — whose tidied-up version of her family’s lives became a classic? 10 p.m. Sunday, WHYY12.

The Final Year. Television premiere of Greg Barker’s documentary about President Barack Obama and his foreign policy team in the last year of his administration. 8 p.m. Monday, HBO.

The Great American Read. Meredith Vieira hosts the launch of an eight-episode series aimed at discovering which of 100 previously selected books is “America’s best-loved novel.” Little Women is there, but so is Fifty Shades of Grey, so no reader should feel left out. You can see what’s on the list (and see how many you’ve read) at pbs.org/great-american-read/quiz. 8 p.m. Tuesday, WHYY12.

Roseanne. Roseanne Barr’s rebooted sitcom ends its first (and 10th) season with an episode titled “Knee Deep.” 8 p.m. Tuesday, ABC.

The Middle. Long before TV executives started worrying about what working-class people in middle America were thinking, this show, starring Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn as Frankie and Mike Heck — and featuring West Chester’s Charlie McDermott as their oldest child, Axl — was making us laugh with, not at, the Heck family, whose struggles seemed as real as anybody’s. This hour-long finale wraps a nine-season run of classic TV. At least until some future ABC executive decides to bring it back. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, ABC.

The Split. This British drama about a family of women divorce lawyers is from Abi Morgan (The Hour, The Iron Lady), which is enough to make me curious. 10 p.m. Wednesday, SundanceTV.

Picnic at Hanging Rock. It’s been a 1967 novel (by Joan Lindsay), a 1975 film (by Peter Weir) and a 2016 play, and now the story of four Australian schoolgirls who disappear during a picnic is a six-part Australian miniseries starring Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) as the school headmistress. Friday, Amazon.

The Tale. Laura Dern stars as a documentary filmmaker who’s pushed by her mother (Ellen Burstyn) to come to terms with the sexual abuse she suffered as a 13-year-old. Written and directed by Narberth native Jennifer Fox, it’s based on an incident in Fox’s life. 10 p.m. May 26, HBO.