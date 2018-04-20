TV picks: Meghan Markle gets married (on 'Suits'), 'Westworld,' 'Handmaid's Tale' and more

Ellen Gray is the television critic for the Daily News and the Inquirer, and has written about TV since 1994. Her mind will go blank if you ask her to name her favorite show, because she has so many, but she would love to hear about yours.

Kiss her goodbye: Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in USA’s “Suits.” Before she marries Britain’s Prince Harry next month, the actress will be seen — as Rachel — marrying her fiance, Mike (Patrick J. Adams) in the Season 7 finale of “Suits” on Wednesday, which also represents her final appearance on the show

Westworld. “These violent delights have violent ends.” One of the most cinematically interesting shows I wasn’t terribly interested in back in 2016 returns, and I’m trying to give it another chance, even though it turns out I’m no more into robots blowing away humans than I was humans blowing away robots. (I will miss Anthony Hopkins.) I preferred next week’s episode, but if seeing Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), Maeve (Thandie Newton), and other “hosts” getting their revenge on is your idea of a good time, this extended premiere should fulfill at least some of your fantasies. 9 p.m. Sunday, HBO.

Into the Badlands. Third-season premiere of the postapocalyptic martial-arts series. 10 p.m. Sunday, AMC.

Keeping Faith. Eve Myles (Torchwood, Broadchurch) stars as a Welsh lawyer whose husband — who’s also her law partner — vanishes, leaving her with three small children, some problematic in-laws, and plenty of questions about how well she knew the man she married. The small-town mystery’s relatable enough, but it’s Myles’ electrifying performance that makes this one worth your time. All eight episodes will be available at once on the Brit-centric streaming service. Monday, Acorn.

Genius — Picasso. Antonio Banderas portrays the artist as an older man in the new edition of the biographical anthology series, and it’s a fine performance. Given Picasso’s treatment of many of the women in his life, it can also make for dispiriting viewing, which may be why NatGeo made a point on Wednesday of announcing that Mary Shelley, author of Frankenstein, would be the series’ next subject. 9 p.m. Tuesday, National Geographic Channel. Moves to 10 p.m. the following week.

The Handmaid’s Tale. One of last season’s finest shows returns, tougher than ever, and without the road map laid out in Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel about a post-U.S. society where all rights have been stripped of women in the name of religion. What’s ahead for June/Offred (Elisabeth Moss) now that she’s pregnant? And what of Janine (Pitman’s Madeline Brewer), whose plight sparked a memorable act of defiance by the handmaids? To quote Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd): “There will be consequences. Believe me.” Wednesday, Hulu.

Suits. Seventh season ends with two episodes that represent your last opportunity to see Meghan Markle playing Rachel before she marries her prince, as well the chance to see her exchanging vows with Mike (Patrick J. Adams), who’s also leaving the show. The finale also sets up a Chicago-set spin-off for Gina Torres’ Jessica Pearson, while Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Louis (Rick Hoffman) deal with yet another shake-up at the firm. 9 p.m. Wednesday, USA.

Quantico. Priyanka Chopra’s international stardom was enough to win this thriller a 13-episode third season. Jumping ahead three years, we find Alex (Chopra) living an idyllic life in Italy with some guy who isn’t Ryan (Jake McLaughlin), circumstances that are, naturally, about to come to an end. Marlee Matlin joins the cast. If this doesn’t work, can we go back to Italy? 10 p.m. Thursday, ABC.

