TV picks: Meek Mill on 'Dateline,' Tina Fey on Netflix, Donald Glover on 'SNL' and more May 4

Tina Fey with host David Letterman on his Netflix show, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," in an episode that will premiere Friday on the streaming service

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction: Tina Fey. The Upper Darby-raised actress, writer, and producer — now a Tony nominee — becomes the latest of David Letterman’s very special guests on his monthly streaming talk show. Now on Netflix.

Watch: Tina Fey does improv with David Letterman on his Netflix talk show

Eurovision Song Contest Finale. Ross Mathews and Shangela from RuPaul’s Drag Race provide the commentary for this U.S. presentation of an annual European obsession. 3 p.m. Saturday, Logo.

Saturday Night Live. Donald Glover (Atlanta) is both the guest host and, as Childish Gambino, the musical guest. 11:29 p.m. Saturday, NBC.

Dateline NBC. Lester Holt interviews Meek Mill after the Philadelphia rapper’s release from jail. 7 p.m. Sunday, NBC.

Read more: Meek Mill tells NBC’s Lester Holt, “No, I don’t feel free”

Sweetbitter. Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children) stars as Tess, a wide-eyed Midwesterner who finds a job — and eventually a kind of home — as a trainee in one of New York’s most successful restaurants. Based on Stephanie Danler’s 2016 best seller, it’s at its best when it shows what goes on behind the scenes at a well-run establishment. For those who loved the book, the appealing Purnell — and the casting of Caitlin FitzGerald (UnReal, Masters of Sex) as the charismatic Simone — might make up for the thinness of the plotting in this first six-episode season. 8 p.m. Sunday, Starz.

Vida. In this new half-hour drama from Tanya Saracho, Mishel Prada and Melissa Barrera star as estranged sisters who, returning home to their east Los Angeles neighborhood after the death of their mother, discover how much they didn’t know about her, or about what’s going on in the gentrifying Mexican American area. 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Starz.

Billions. The high-stakes financial drama moves an hour earlier to accommodate the 10 p.m. second-season premiere of I’m Dying Up Here, Showtime’s not exactly funny series about stand-up comedy in the 1970s. 9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime.

A Dangerous Son. Filmmaker Liz Garbus looks at the challenges of treating children with severe mental illness through the experiences of three families. 8 p.m. Monday, HBO.

Keeping Faith. Eve Myles (Torchwood, Broadchurch) stars as a Welsh lawyer whose husband — who’s also her law partner — vanishes, leaving her with three small children, some problematic in-laws, and plenty of questions about how well she knew the man she married. The small-town mystery’s relatable enough, but it’s Myles’ electrifying performance that makes this one worth your time. All eight episodes will be available at once on the Brit-centric subscription streaming service. Monday, Acorn.

Safe. Michael C. Hall (Dexter) adopts a British accent for this new thriller from New Jersey’s Harlan Coben in which Hall plays a widowed surgeon whose daughter goes missing. Amanda Abbington (Sherlock) plays a detective who tries to help him find her. Thursday, Netflix.

Kevin Smith: Silent But Deadly. Here’s your chance to see the February performance that immediately preceded the comedian and director’s near-fatal heart attack. 9 p.m. May 11, Showtime.

Patrick Melrose. Benedict Cumberbatch is, not unexpectedly, splendid as the titular character from Edward St. Aubyn’s biographical novels, a man who has much to overcome. In the premiere of this five-episode mini-series, he learns of his father’s death, which, it could be argued, comes decades too late. If something can be considered grimly witty, this exploration of a life that’s damaged — but maybe not quite past repair — fills the bill. 9 p.m. May 12, Showtime.