TV picks: 'Elementary,' 'American Idol,' 'The Goldbergs,' and more

How an '80s-set episode of 'The Goldbergs' started as a Phillies pitch last fall (with Mike Schmidt catching)

American Idol. The Top 10, including Philly’s Dennis Lorenzo and Michael J. Woodard and Langhorne’s Catie Turner, perform on “Disney Night,” with voting to be simultaneous across the nation’s time zones, as the two-hour show is for the first time simulcast from coast to coast (and in Hawaii, too). Singer Idina Menzel will mentor the contestants. 8 p.m. Sunday, ABC.

Killing Eve. The assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is dispatched to England as part of a team to kill someone in British intelligence and wonders, naturally, whether it might be Eve (Sandra Oh). Eve, meanwhile, goes on her first stakeout. 8 p.m. Sunday, BBC America.

Dancing with the Stars: Athletes. Scranton’s Adam Rippon follows his Winter Olympics performance by joining nine other athletes competing for the Mirror Ball trophy in the season premiere. His competition includes Tonya Harding and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. 8 p.m. Monday, ABC.

Elementary. In the sixth-season premiere — yes, it’s finally here — Sherlock Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Dr. Joan Watson (Lucy Liu) are hired to search for a sex-tape participant who’s gone missing while Sherlock deals with a worrisome medical issue. He also makes a new acquaintance as Desmond Harrington (Dexter) joins the cast as a fellow recovering addict you’ll want to keep an eye on. 10 p.m. Monday, CBS.

AMC Visionaries: James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction. In the premiere of a six-episode series, director James Cameron looks at what tales of extraterrestrial life — from H.G. Wells’ The War of the Worlds to films like Close Encounters and Independence Day — teach us about being human. Among his many interviewees: Steven Spielberg, who offers an anecdote about a pivotal moment from his South Jersey boyhood, and Philly’s own Will Smith. 10 p.m. Monday, AMC.

The Goldbergs. Barry (Troy Gentile) trains to throw out the first pitch at a Phillies game after Adam (Sean Giambrone) wins the “opportunity of a lifetime” in a radio contest and decides to give it to its brother. This episode was inspired, not like most others, by something that happened to creator Adam F. Goldberg in “1980-something,” but by the real Barry Goldberg’s throwing out the first pitch — to his idol Mike Schmidt — at a Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park last fall. Listen for WIP’s Angelo Cataldi as an announcer. 8 p.m. Wednesday, ABC.

Colony. As the third season of this sci-fi series about the aftermath of an alien invasion opens, an idyllic pause in the ordeal of Will (Josh Holloway) and Katie Bowman (Sarah Wayne Callies) and their family proves to be all too brief. Still, it’s a change of scenery. 10 p.m. Wednesday, USA.

Being Serena. Premiere of a five-episode HBO Sports documentary series about tennis star Serena Williams’ unexpectedly challenging road to motherhood begins with her discovery that she’s pregnant just days before winning the 2017 Australian Open. 10 p.m. Wednesday, HBO.

A Little Help with Carol Burnett. The legendary comedian and actress has a new streaming show in which a panel of kids will be weighing in on adult problems. Friday, Netflix.

Dear White People. Second-season premiere of Justin Simien’s comedy about black students at a predominantly white university. Friday, Netflix.