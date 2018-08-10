TV picks: 'Insecure,' 'Disenchantment,' 'Born This Way,' and more

Ellen Gray is the television critic for the Daily News and the Inquirer, and has written about TV since 1994. Her mind will go blank if you ask her to name her favorite show, because she has so many, but she would love to hear about yours.

Issa Rae, star and cocreator of HBO's "Insecure," in a scene from the third-season opener, which premieres at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12

I Am Paul Walker. Documentary celebrates the life of The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker, who died in a 2013 car crash. 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV).

Get Shorty. Back-to-back episodes launch second season of the Elmore Leonard-inspired series about a crime-family enforcer (Chris O’Dowd) trying to launder money in Hollywood and the movie producer (Ray Romano) who becomes his partner. Epix, a premium service, was only added to Comcast’s lineup earlier this summer, so don’t feel bad if you only know it as a 1995 movie. 9 p.m. Sunday, Epix.

Fear the Walking Dead. Second half of Season 4 premieres. 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, AMC.

Insecure. As the third season of Emmy nominee Issa Rae’s L.A.-based comedy opens — immediately after the fourth-season premiere of HBO’s Ballers — Insecure appears as sure of itself as ever. And yet the title’s also never seemed more apt: Rae’s character, Issa, both broken up and broke, is sleeping on a friend’s couch — and moonlighting as a Lyft driver to get her finances back on track. Her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji) might be more financially secure, but look for her confidence, too, to take a beating in the first few episodes. 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, HBO.

Frontline: Our Man in Tehran. The PBS news magazine’s two-night special features an inside look at life in Iran, based on the reporting of New York Times Tehran bureau chief Thomas Erdbrink, who’s one of the last Western journalists living in the Islamic Republic. 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, and Tuesday, Aug. 14, WHYY12.

Born This Way. The fourth season of the Emmy-winning docu-series starring a group of young adults with Down syndrome focuses on the coming wedding of Cristina to her longtime boyfriend, Angel, and will be presented as a four-week event, with two episodes airing back-to-back each week. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, A&E.

The Tale. As part of its run-up to the Emmy Awards, HBO’s rerunning a number of its nominated shows, including this film about sexual abuse from Narberth’s Jennifer Fox that was inspired by her own experience as a young girl. 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, HBO.

Disenchantment. Wayne’s Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) stars as a rebellious princess in Matt Groening’s fractured fairy tale series, the first new show from the creator of The Simpsons and Futurama in nearly 20 years. Friday, Aug. 17, Netflix.

