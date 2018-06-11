Tina Fey was the celeb Parkland students were most excited to see at Tonys

Tina Fey was the celeb Parkland students were most excited to see at Tonys Jun 11

Ellen Gray is the television critic for the Daily News and the Inquirer, and has written about TV since 1994. Her mind will go blank if you ask her to name her favorite show, because she has so many, but she would love to hear about yours.

Students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama department react after performing "Seasons of Love" at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.

“Tina Fey!” “Tina Fey!”

Upper Darby’s Fey was the star the drama students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were most excited to see at the Tonys on Sunday, they told NBC’s Today show hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Monday morning, just hours after bringing down the house with their rendition of “Seasons of Love” from Rent.

Fey’s Mean Girls, nominated for a dozen Tonys, including best book of a musical, ended the night by taking home exactly none, but her presence, at least, meant something to the students from Parkland, Fla., whose school was the site of the Feb. 14 school shooting that claimed 17 lives.

>>READ MORE: Fla. school shooting survivor urges students to fight for change

“You know, Tina Fey was listening to you when you were singing,” Kotb told the students, whose teacher, Melody Herzfeld, also was honored at the Tonys. The students then repeated part of their performance on Today.

>>READ MORE: Springsteen’s Tony performance upset some on Twitter

And here’s Sunday’s performance on CBS’s broadcast: