Watch: Tina Fey does improv with David Letterman on Netflix's 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'

Upper Darby’s Tina Fey attempts to engage David Letterman in some basic improv in an interview with the former Late Show host that premieres on Netflix this Friday.
Fey, the latest subject of Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, has long been a popular talk-show guest and has been making the rounds to promote her Broadway show Mean Girls, including a recent bit on NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in which she surprised longtime fans.
But Letterman’s show, a monthly, 60-minute episode that often includes more than an onstage interview, has been remarkable both for the range and prominence of his subjects: He’s so far featured former President Barack Obama, actor and activist George Clooney, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, and Jay-Z.
Fey, in the clip provided by Netflix, doesn’t seem in the least overwhelmed to be following that crowd, whose common denominator appears to be that Letterman admires them enormously.
According to Netflix, she and Letterman also discuss her family, the Saturday Night Live writers room — which she once led as head writer — vaping, and, of course, Mean Girls.