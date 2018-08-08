Tamron Hall signs Disney/ABC deal to develop daytime talk show

Chris Rock to star in next season of FX's 'Fargo'

Temple grad Tamron Hall may be heading to daytime TV.

Hall, who left NBC and MSNBC in February 2017 after the hour of the Today show she’d anchored with Al Roker was canceled, has signed a development/holding agreement with Disney/ABC to create a syndicated daytime TV show, the company announced Wednesday.

“I’m so thrilled to partner with Disney/ABC to create a daytime television show that’s unconventional, fun, intimate and sometimes even raw,” Hall said in a prepared statement released by the company. “My new partners appreciate and respect the relationship I’ve built with my audience and know that if we create television worth watching, they’ll join us for the ride. I’m so grateful and excited for this next chapter. The landing makes the leap of faith worth it.”

Hall, whose hour of Today was replaced by NBC’s talk show Megyn Kelly Today, has hosted Investigation Discovery’s Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall since 2013. Before leaving NBC News, she also anchored MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall.

Hall in 2015 was appointed to Temple’s board of trustees to replace disgraced comedian Bill Cosby.