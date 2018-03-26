Stormy Daniels helps '60 Minutes' to nearly 10-year high in Nielsen ratings

The early numbers are in for Anderson Cooper’s interview of Stormy Daniels on Sunday’s 60 Minutes, and they are huge.
The program containing the interview, in which the porn star told Cooper she’d been threatened to keep silent about an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Donald Trump, attracted an audience of 22.06 million, according to to time-adjusted fast national Nielsen ratings for live plus same-day viewing, CBS said.
According to CBS News, that’s the largest audience for the show since Nov. 16, 2008, when then President-elect Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, appeared on 60 Minutes for a post-election interview.
According to the network, the show also scored 60 Minutes’ best numbers in more than two years among the 18- to 49-year-olds and 25- to 54-year-olds advertisers target.
