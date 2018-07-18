Springsteen's Broadway show coming to Netflix

Ellen Gray is the television critic for the Daily News and the Inquirer, and has written about TV since 1994. Her mind will go blank if you ask her to name her favorite show, because she has so many, but she would love to hear about yours.

Couldn’t get tickets to Springsteen on Broadway? It’s coming to Netflix.

>>READ MORE: ‘Springsteen on Broadway’: The Boss as you’ve never seen him before

The streaming service announced Wednesday that Bruce Springsteen’s always sold-out Broadway show will make its worldwide Netflix debut on Dec. 15, the same night it’s scheduled to end a 236-show run at Manhattan’s Walter Kerr Theatre.

“We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen — a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman — to Netflix in this historic one man show,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, in a prepared statement. “This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time.”

“The purpose of the film is to bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce’s entire audience intact and complete,” said Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau. Netflix, he noted in his statement, “has provided for a simultaneous worldwide release which is particularly important for our massive international audience.”

The one-man show, an evening of songs and stories that’s based on Springsteen’s autobiography, Born to Run, opened last October and has been extended three times beyond what was initially to be an eight-week run.