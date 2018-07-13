TV picks: SharkFest, Sacha Baron Cohen, 'Suits' and more

'Sharp Objects' with Amy Adams isn't another 'Big Little Lies' (and it shouldn't have to be)

Ellen Gray is the television critic for the Daily News and the Inquirer, and has written about TV since 1994. Her mind will go blank if you ask her to name her favorite show, because she has so many, but she would love to hear about yours.

When Sharks Attack: Mayhem in Mexico. SharkFest — not to be confused with the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, which is longer in the tooth and still a week away from its 30th anniversary celebration — kicks off a two-week run of fin-filled (sorry) programming. 8 p.m. Sunday, July 15, Nat Geo Wild.

Who Is America? The “secret” series from comedian Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat, Da Ali G Show) debuts. Haven’t seen it yet, but am guessing it might be a tad controversial, and that Sarah Palin won’t be the only one complaining of having been duped into an interview. 10 p.m. Sunday, July 15, Showtime.

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind. Marina Zenovich’s moving — and entertaining — documentary about the late actor and comedian focuses more on the life he lived, the joy he brought, and the things he overcame than on the sad circumstances of his death. 8 p.m. Monday, July 16, HBO.

Hidden. The Brit-centric streaming service’s latest drama is a moody-but-scenic Welsh murder mystery from the writers behind the also moody-but-scenic Hinterland, which you might have seen on Netflix. Monday, July 16, Acorn.

2018 ESPY Awards. Former race car driver Danica Patrick hosts the sports awards show, where this year the sexual abuse survivors who spoke out against Larry Nassar, former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State team doctor, will given the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage. 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, ABC.

Suits. What will the legal drama be like without Mike (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel (the newly royal Meghan Markle)? Dulé Hill (Psych, The West Wing) and Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy) join the cast as regulars for the eighth season, as Rachel’s father, Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce), and Harvey (Gabriel Macht) jockey for control of a newly configured firm. 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, USA.

Trial & Error: Lady, Killer. The second season of the true-crime parody, whose first season was inspired by The Staircase, stars Kristin Chenoweth as murder suspect Lavinia Peck-Foster. Nicholas D’Agosto returns as New York lawyer Josh Segal, who’s now settled in the small Southern town where he got his first murder suspect (John Lithgow) off, and who gets the call after the body of Lavinia’s husband is found in her car trunk. If you believe there’s no such thing as too many puns, this show is definitely for you. Airs in back-to-back episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 19, NBC.

Snowfall. As the second season of the John Singleton-produced drama about the birth of the crack epidemic opens, Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) is finding the drug business increasingly complicated. (I mean, who could’ve guessed?) Undercover CIA operative Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), meanwhile, runs into a funding problem in the scheme to aid Nicaraguan contras through drug-smuggling. The first season struck me as at once too complicated and too slow to get to the point, but the performances, particularly Idris’, were strong. They still are, but now, some parts of the plot may be coming together, too. 10 p.m. Thursday, July 19, FX.