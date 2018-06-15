TV picks: 'Shades of Blue,' a North Philly 'Quest,' 'Yellowstone,' 'Luke Cage' and more

Ellen Gray is the television critic for the Daily News and the Inquirer, and has written about TV since 1994. Her mind will go blank if you ask her to name her favorite show, because she has so many, but she would love to hear about yours.

Ray Liottta and Jennifer Lopez return for a third and final season of the police drama "Shades of Blue" on Sunday, June 17

Masterpiece: Man in an Orange Shirt. Two same-sex love stories, one set in post-World War II Britain, the other 60 years later, come together in a movie scripted by novelist Patrick Gale and scheduled as part of PBS’s celebration of Pride Month. Vanessa Redgrave stars, along with Oliver Jackson-Cohen, James McArdle, Joanna Vanderham, Julian Morris, and David Gyasi. 9 p.m. Sunday, June 17, WHYY12.

The Affair. I’ve checked, as I do each year, and I still hate it, but if you’re still following the tangled (and now bicoastal) story of Noah (Dominic West), Helen (Maura Tierney), Alison (Ruth Wilson), and Cole (Joshua Jackson), its fourth season is here. But the premiere makes for discouraging Father’s Day viewing. 9 p.m. Sunday, June 17, Showtime.

Deep State. Mark Strong (Zero Dark Thirty) stars as a former British spy who’s called back from his idyllic life in the Pyrenees to deal with a situation in the Middle East that involves the reported death of his estranged son (Joe Dempsie, Game of Thrones). If you’re wondering about Epix, it’s a premium cable channel that’s newly available to Comcast customers (331 and 1790 in Greater Philadelphia, requires $5.99/month subscription and HD service). 9 p.m. Sunday, June 17, Epix.

Shades of Blue. Third and final season of the Jennifer Lopez-Ray Liotta police drama opens in typically dramatic fashion. Anything else I could say would be a spoiler. 10 p.m. Sunday, June 17, NBC.

POV: Quest. The documentary series launches its 31st season with the television debut of this film, shot cinema-verité style over the course of a decade, that followed a resilient North Philadelphia family through their ups and downs. 10 p.m. Monday, June 18, WHYY12.

Love Is___. Married producers Mara Brock Akil (Being Mary Jane, Black Lightning) and Salim Akil (Black Lightning) teamed up for this romantic dramedy that’s personal to both of them. Michele Weaver and Will Catlett play Nuri and Yasir, whose 1990s-set love story is told from the perspective of the characters’ present-day selves, whose lives have a lot in common with those of their creators. 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, OWN.

Yellowstone. The channel formerly known as Spike takes a big step in its rebranding with this new drama starring Kevin Costner as a Montana landowner who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States but whose family life is a bit less successful. 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, Paramount Network.

Take Two. From the producers of Castle, another series about a nonpolice officer shadowing a detective and then getting involved in police work. Rachel Bilson (The O.C., Hart of Dixie) plays the former star of a cop show who, after landing in rehab, sets out to shadow a private investigator (Eddie Cibrian, Third Watch) as the first step in her comeback. 10 p.m. Thursday, June 21, ABC.

Luke Cage. The long-awaited second season of one of the best of the Marvel series finds Luke Cage (Mike Colter) facing new challenges. (Is that non-spoilery enough?) Reg E. Cathey (House of Cards, The Wire), who died in February, plays Cage’s estranged father. Friday, June 22, Netflix.