Philly 'American Idol' contestants step into spotlight on Sunday, Monday as part of Top 24

Ellen Gray is the television critic for the Daily News and the Inquirer, and has written about TV since 1994. Her mind will go blank if you ask her to name her favorite show, because she has so many, but she would love to hear about yours.

Catie Turner, of Langhorne, Bucks County, auditions for the judges on ABC’s “American Idol”

Philadelphia’s Dennis Lorenzo and Michael J. Woodard and Langhorne’s Catie Turner all are scheduled to sing solos on Sunday’s American Idol and duets with celebrities on the following night’s show, as the first 12 of the Top 24 contestants perform.

Both episodes are part of the Hollywood-based portion of the audition process and will air at 8 p.m. on ABC.

On Monday, Lorenzo will perform with soul singer Allen Stone, whose song “Unaware” he sang in his original audition before judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.

Woodard is partnered that night with Train frontman Pat Monahan, and Turner with singer-songwriter Andy Grammer.

Mara Justine, of Galloway, N.J., who also made the cut for the top two dozen contestants, is scheduled to perform on the April 15-16 shows.

