'Rise' falls, but 'Last Man Standing,' 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' are winners as Fox, NBC unveil 2018-19 plans

Tim Allen in a scene from “Last Man Standing,” which will return to TV this fall for a seventh season, this time on Fox. The series was canceled a year ago by ABC.

Rise, the NBC drama inspired by Michael Sokolove’s Drama High, about the legendary drama program at Levittown’s Truman High School, will air its final episode at 9 p.m. Tuesday, having failed to make the cut for the network’s 2018-19 schedule.

NBC also canceled the comedy Great News, produced by Upper Darby’s Tina Fey, and the military drama The Brave, which stars Warminster’s Mike Vogel. (Also not returning to NBC: Taken, Law & Order: True Crime, and The Night Shift.)

Read more: Philly’s David Boreanaz, Mike Vogel leading TV’s military push

This is the week that broadcasters traditionally announce their schedules for the coming season to advertisers in New York, and while they hope to draw attention — and advertising dollars — to their shiny new shows, for viewers whose shows won’t be back, it can be a sad time. Although in the age of the rebooted Roseanne and Will & Grace, no one can say for sure that anything is dead for good.

“If there was ever a time for Season 4 of Veronica’s Closet, it’s now,” Late Night host Seth Meyers joked at NBCUniversal’s presentation Monday morning.

As NBC and Fox kicked things off, here’s some of what to expect for their next seasons: