Will Mindy Kaling be on the next season of 'It's Always Sunny'?

Actress Mindy Kaling poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film “A Wrinkle In Time” earlier this year. In a tweet this week, she hinted at possible involvement in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” next season.

The gang recruits Mindy Kaling?

Kaling, the award-winning actress known for her role on The Office who is also the star and creator of The Mindy Project, may have just dropped a hint toward some involvement on the next season of FXX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

“It’s always sunny when you’re visiting your friends on @alwayssunny #Season13,” Kaling wrote in a tweet this week that has fans wondering.

While it’s not clear what exactly Kaling was doing during the visit, Rob McElhenney, the Always Sunny creator and star, shared a photo of her with Kaitlin Olson, Danny DeVito and Charlie Day in a now-deleted Instagram post, according to NME.

>>READ MORE: Danny DeVito takes cardboard cutout of Pa. teen to set of ‘It’s Always Sunny’

“We’re proud to announce the new member of the gang,” McElhenney wrote, according to screenshots of the post circulated on Twitter. “We found her through a grueling audition process but we think this fresh-faced kid deserves a shot. This lady has a bright future.”

🚨🚨🚨😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️ I AM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/SCOWFudPQ8 — Stephanie Marie (@stefinitely85) June 18, 2018

Some speculated that Kaling met with the crew to help with the script, rather than appear in the show itself. Others were excited about the possibility that she could be a guest star.

Either that or she is a writer since she helped a lot with office episodes! c: — Ovulating-Ostrich (@Tea_Bee_Jee) June 20, 2018

i can't believe mindy kaling is gonna be on it's always sunny this is something i never knew i needed — natalie 💗💜💙 (@2k18niall) June 19, 2018

Though, not everyone was excited about the possibilites.

UHHH MINDY KALING IS GONNA GUEST STAR ON ALWAYS SUNNY AND I DONT LIKE THAT — consumptive wretch (@battlecalm) June 19, 2018

Kaling also starred in the recently premiered Ocean’s 8 — a spin-off from the Ocean’s trilogy — alongside Sandra Bullock, Kate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

It’s Always Sunny is gearing up to enter its 13th season, though an air date for the premiere has not yet been announced.