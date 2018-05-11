TV picks: 'Little Women,' 'Harry & Meghan,' 'The Goldbergs' and more

Jay Leno, headed to Philly, says he's glad to be out of late night because political divide is 'so ugly now'

Jay Leno, headed to Philly, says he's glad to be out of late night because political divide is 'so ugly now' May 11

Ellen Gray is the television critic for the Daily News and the Inquirer, and has written about TV since 1994. Her mind will go blank if you ask her to name her favorite show, because she has so many, but she would love to hear about yours.

The March sisters of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” on PBS’ “Masterpiece” (from left): Kathryn Newton as Amy, Willa Fitzgerald as Meg, Maya Hawke as Jo, and Annes Elwy as Beth.

Masterpiece: Little Women. This most American of stories, from Germantown-born novelist Louisa May Alcott, has been adapted by Call the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas as a co-production of PBS and Britain’s BBC. Emily Watson plays Marmee, Angela Lansbury is Aunt March, Michael Gambon is Mr. Laurence, and Maya Hawke — daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke — holds her own in that company as Alcott’s most autobiographical creation, the irrepressible Jo March. 8 p.m. Sunday and May 20, WHYY12.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. Judging from the trailer, you might want to pair this chunk of cheese with a nice bottle of California wine. Murray Fraser (The Loch) and Parisa Fitz-Henley (Midnight, Texas) star as Britain’s Prince Harry and America’s former Suits star Meghan Markle. Those two crazy kids will be tying the knot on May 19, but not before an onslaught of royal wedding programming, including this movie. 8 p.m. Sunday, Lifetime.

Silicon Valley. In the fifth-season finale, the launch of PiperNet is going well. Suspiciously so. Richard (Thomas Middleditch) faces the truth about what he’s become, but how long will that last? 10:15 p.m. Sunday, HBO.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. After Oliver “quit” the show on May 6 — his reasons involved a koala and Russell Crowe — some viewers got nervous. Worry not: The show’s renewed through 2020 and Oliver is expected back at his desk this weekend. 11:20 p.m. Sunday, HBO.

The Goldbergs. Fifth-season finale finds Lainey (AJ Michalka) back in Jenkintown and Erica (Hayley Orrantia) at odds with her father (Jeff Garlin) over her academic future. 8 p.m. Wednesday, ABC.

Once Upon a Time. Fairy-tale drama finishes its seven-season run with an episode titled “Leaving Storybrooke.” 8 p.m. May 18, ABC.

13 Reasons Why. The story, it turns out, isn’t over. The drama about what happened before and after a teenage girl’s suicide premieres a second season. May 18, Netflix.

Farenheit 451. Michael B. Jordan, Michael Shannon, and Sofia Boutella star in the latest — and still all-too-timely — adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s 1953 novel about an America in which books are burned and citizens are medicated, all in the name of civic happiness. 8 p.m. May 19, HBO.