TV picks: Kendrick Lamar on 'Power,' 'Making It,' 'The Sinner' and more

Ellen Gray is the television critic for the Daily News and the Inquirer, and has written about TV since 1994. Her mind will go blank if you ask her to name her favorite show, because she has so many, but she would love to hear about yours.

Power. Grammy- and Pulitzer Prize-winning artist Kendrick Lamar will guest star in this week’s episode of the crime drama, in which Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is both a producer and a cast member. 8 p.m. Sunday, Starz.

>>READ MORE: Why Kendrick Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize matters

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story. Docu-series produced by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter ties the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement to the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed 17-year-old whose killer claimed self-defense and was acquitted. The project includes a tribute to Martin, “Rest in Power,” by Philadelphia’s Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, of the Roots. 10 p.m. Monday, July 30, BET and Paramount Network.

Making It. I have mixed feelings about turning something many of us do for love, not money, into yet another TV competition with unrealistic time constraints, but if it means Parks and Recreation stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman will be back on TV together making silly jokes, I’m willing to look past that. There’s a degree of earnestness in this show, which features a range of crafts people taking on weekly challenges, that makes me wish summer TV could be more like this and less like Big Brother. 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, NBC.

>>READ MORE: Comcast NBC’s recipe for tapping $43B crafts market

The Sinner. The words limited series having become pretty much useless — all shows are limited, but successful ones find a way to stretch, as this one has. The second season’s connection to the first, which starred Jessica Biel, is that Bill Pullman is back as Detective Harry Ambrose, who’s called back to his hometown to help deal with the case of an 11-year-old boy (Elisha Henig, Alex, Inc.) accused of a double homicide. It’s a crime that seems as inexplicable as the one that began the first season. The presence of Carrie Coon (The Leftovers, Fargo) more than makes up for the absence of Biel (whose season, if you missed it, is now on Netflix). 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1.

Like Father. Kristen Bell, Kelsey Grammer, and Seth Rogen star in a Netflix movie, written and directed by Lauren Miller Rogen, in which Bell plays a “workaholic advertising executive” who, after being “left at the altar,” takes her honeymoon cruise with her “estranged father.” In other words, Hallmark Channel fans, they’re coming for you. Friday, Aug. 3, Netflix.

Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level. Second season premiere of series that showcases six comedians tapped by the North Philly comedian for their own half-hour TV specials. 11 p.m. Friday, Comedy Central.