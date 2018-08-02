Philly's Rob McElhenney adds 'Sunny' costar/wife Kaitlin Olson to his Fox pilot

Ellen Gray is the television critic for the Daily News and the Inquirer, and has written about TV since 1994. Her mind will go blank if you ask her to name her favorite show, because she has so many, but she would love to hear about yours.

Scene from Season 12 of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” with creator/star Rob McElhenney, Danny DeVito, Kaitlin Olson, and Glenn Howerton. On Thursday, Fox announced it had picked up a new comedy pilot from McElhenney that would costar Olson and Leah Remini

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Kaitlin Olson will join the Fox pilot cocreated by her It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia costar — and husband — Philly’s Rob McElhenney, Fox co-CEO Dana Walden announced Thursday during the Television Critics Association’s summer meetings.

If picked up to series, the move would bring Olson, who starred in The Mick, back to Fox, and would pair her with Leah Remini, who will play Jean, a woman with largely conservative views who happens to be married to a woman, Birdie (Olson). “Together they’re raising Jean’s two boys with the help of the boys’ father and Jean’s ex-husband, Richie, who currently lives in the garage,” according to Fox.

McElhenney, who graduated from St. Joe’s Prep, created It’s Always Sunny, which enters its 13th season on Sept. 5. The Fox pilot, still untitled, was cocreated with Rob Rosell.

