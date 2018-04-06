TV picks: New takes on 'Howards End' and 'Lost in Space,' plus fresh 'Bosch,' 'Killing Eve' and 'New Girl'

Howards End. 8 p.m. Sunday, Starz. E.M. Forster’s novel about a clash of social and family values in early 20th-century Britain, already a 1992 movie, gets the full mini-series treatment in this four-part adaptation by Kenneth Lonergan that one British reviewer last year called a “Downton Abbey for grownups.”

Directed by Hettie Macdonald, it stars Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter, Captain America) as the forward-thinking feminist Margaret Schlegel, who, along with her sister, Helen (Philippa Coulthard), enters the orbit of the more traditional Wilcox family, headed by Henry (Matthew Macfadyen, Ripper Street) and Ruth (Julia Ormond), with life-changing consequences for all.

Emma Thompson set the bar high, winning an Oscar for her Margaret, but Atwell’s a good fit for the part, and Ormond makes an endearingly eccentric Ruth. (And, yes, that’s Tracey Ullman as the Schlegels’ Aunt Juley.) If Macfadyen, more than a decade younger than Anthony Hopkins was when he played Henry, might be just a little too attractive for the role he’s playing, I can imagine few complaints.

American Idol. Philadelphia’s Dennis Lorenzo and Michael J. Woodard and Langhorne’s Catie Turner are all scheduled to sing solos on Sunday, and duets with celebrities on the following night, as the first 12 of the Top 24 perform. 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, ABC.

Trading Spaces. The home design show that helped launch a whole genre of TV — and that inspired some crazy home makeovers — returns after a long absence. 8 p.m. Saturday, TLC.

Saturday Night Live. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman guest-hosts. Musical guest is Cardi B. 11:29 p.m. Saturday, NBC.

Killing Eve. Grey’s Anatomy veteran Sandra Oh takes center stage as Eve Polastri, a bored MI5 security officer whose secret sideline — tracking an international assassin her colleagues don’t even realize exists — becomes her full-time job. Jodie Comer (The White Princess) costars as the assassin, who eventually takes an equal interest in Eve. Adapted by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) from novellas by Luke Jennings, it boasts great performances in great locations. 8 p.m. Sunday, BBC America.

In Contempt. New legal drama stars Erica Ash (Survivor’s Remorse) as a passionate public defender. 10 p.m. Tuesday, BET.

New Girl. Time jumps are all the rage. Look for Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and company to leap ahead about three years as the seventh and final season begins. New might not be the word anymore, but who plans to watch for old times’ sake? 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fox.

America Inside Out with Katie Couric. In the premiere of this series, the former Today show host and CBS Evening News anchor travels to Charlottesville, Va. — home of her alma mater, the University of Virginia — and to Montgomery, Ala., and New Orleans to look at the battle over removing Confederate monuments and renaming institutions honoring the Confederacy’s generals. 10 p.m. Wednesday, National Geographic Channel.

Bosch. Philadelphia’s Titus Welliver is back as LAPD detective Harry Bosch in what may be the series’ toughest season yet. West Philadelphia’s Clark Johnson has a cameo as an activist lawyer whose murder becomes Bosch’s investigation. April 13, Amazon.

Lost in Space. “Danger, Will Robinson!” Molly Parker (Deadwood) and Toby Stephens (Black Sails) star in a remake of the 1960s series about the Robinsons, a family of would-be space colonists who become, well, you get the idea. Considerably slicker than the campy Irwin Allen original from the ’60s — what would Allen have done with Netflix money? — it’s still a family drama, even if the Robinsons’ dynamic seems to have become more complicated over the last 50 years. Keep your eyes peeled for a cameo by the original Will Robinson, Bill Mumy. April 13, Netflix.

