Tina Fey, Benj Pasek among Emmy nominees with Philly ties

Ardmore’s Benj Pasek has an EGOT in his sights.

On Thursday, the composing duo of Pasek and Justin Paul — already winners at the Oscars, Tonys, and Grammys — were nominated for an Emmy for outstanding original music and lyrics for their work on Fox’s A Christmas Story Live!

If they win, they’ll be the youngest people to have won all four major awards, becoming the 13th and 14th members of a group that includes John Gielgud and Rita Moreno. Pasek, a graduate of Friends Central, turned 33 last month. He and Paul, also 33, met at the University of Michigan.

(A Christmas Story Live! was based on the Broadway show A Christmas Story: The Musical, for which Pasek and Paul wrote the lyrics. The librettist for that show, nominated for a Tony in 2013, was Joseph Robinette, a retired Rowan University theater professor from Richwood, who also received a Tony nomination, for best book of a musical.)

Upper Darby’s Tina Fey, meanwhile, has more than one reason to show up at the 70th annual Emmys on Sept. 17. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the Netflix comedy she cocreated with Robert Carlock, is nominated for outstanding comedy series for the fourth year in a row. Fey herself received a nomination for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for guest hosting NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

Other nominees of local interest include:

University of Pennsylvania graduate John Legend, nominated for lead actor in a limited series or movie for NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

HBO’s Paterno, a film about the late Penn State football coach that starred Al Pacino as Joe Paterno, nominated for outstanding TV movie and for Barry Levinson’s direction. (Pacino, who’d previously won for portrayals of Dr. Jack Kevorkian and Roy Cohn, was not nominated.)

HBO’s The Tale, nominated for outstanding TV movie and for Laura Dern’s performance as an adult filmmaker coming to terms with the sexual abuse she experienced as a young child. The fictionalized film is the work of Narberth native and Germantown Friends graduate Jennifer Fox, on whose experiences it’s based.

