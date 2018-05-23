Matt Groening's 'Disenchantment,' featuring Wayne's Abbi Jacobson, premieres on Netflix this summer

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening is focusing on the world of fantasy for his next project, and Wayne’s Abbi Jacobson is going along for the ride.

Disenchantment, Groening’s first new series in 20 years, premieres August 17 on Netflix with a 10-episode debut season, the streaming company announced this week.

The show features voice acting from Jacobson as protagonist Bean, an alcoholic princess who makes her way through Dreamland with friends Elfo (Nat Faxon) and Luci (Eric Andre), a demon. Expect plenty of imps, ogres, and trolls and the series rolls on.

In addition to Jacobson, Disenchantment also features voice work from industry legends like John DiMaggio (Bender on Futurama and Jake the Dog from Adventure Time), Billy West (Philip J. Fry, Professor Farnsworth and others from Futurama), and Tress MacNeille (Mom from Futurama and Agnes Skinner from The Simpsons, among others).

“Ultimately, Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots,” Groening said of Disenchantment last year, “despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you.”

In addition to a release date, Netflix also teased some first-look images of Disenchantment: