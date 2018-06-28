Philly fighter, trainer featured in revival of 'The Contender'

Ellen Gray is the television critic for the Daily News and the Inquirer, and has written about TV since 1994. Her mind will go blank if you ask her to name her favorite show, because she has so many, but she would love to hear about yours.

This summer’s revival of the boxing show The Contender premieres Aug. 24 on the premium cable channel Epix and will feature 33-year-old Philadelphia boxer Tyrone “Young Gun” Brunson among its contestants.

He and 15 others vying for a “six-figure” purse will be coached by Philadelphia trainer Naazim Richardson and boxing coach Freddie Roach, according to the network, which is bringing back a show that ran for four seasons between 2005 and 2009, beginning on NBC before moving to ESPN and then to Versus.

The new edition will be hosted by Andre “Son of God” Ward.

The show’s first season was marked by the suicide of Philadelphia contestant Najai Turpin, who killed himself before the show’s premiere.

Epix, which was added to to Comcast’s lineup earlier this month, is owned by MGM Television. Mark Burnett, who created The Contender — and is best known for producing Survivor and The Apprentice — is the president of MGM Television.

Here’s how Epix is describing Philadelphia’s contender, Brunson: