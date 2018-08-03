Chris Rock to star in next season of FX's 'Fargo'

Ellen Gray is the television critic for the Daily News and the Inquirer, and has written about TV since 1994. Her mind will go blank if you ask her to name her favorite show, because she has so many, but she would love to hear about yours.

Chris Rock, who will star in the next installment of FX’s “Fargo,” set to begin filming in 2019, is seen in this Feb. 28, 2015, file photo, performing at Comedy Central's "Night of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together for Autism Programs" in New York

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Actor and comedian Chris Rock will star in the fourth installment of FX’s Emmy- and Peabody-winning anthology series Fargo.

The announcement, by FX Networks CEO John Landgraf, was made Friday during the Television Critics Association’s summer meetings.

The show, created by Noah Hawley, who also oversees FX’s Legion, is inspired by, more than based upon, the Coen brothers’ 1996 film Fargo, with each season taking place in a different year and featuring mostly different characters.

The fourth season, set in 1950 Kansas City — and scheduled to begin filming next year — sounds like a bit of a departure, even for Fargo. Rock, who’s won four Emmys, will play the head of a crime family there.

“Noah really wanted to work with Chris,” Landgraf said, and after hearing Hawley describe plans for the character and season, Rock signed on “right away.”

The Fargo of the title has always been more of a state of mind than a place in North Dakota, but Missouri might seem farther away than usual. Landgraf noted, though, that an earlier installment included the discovery of a book, The History of True Crimes in the Upper Midwest, and the suggestion that that history — “tall tales” — is the source of the stories.

“What Missouri is is Midwestern. I don’t know if you’d call it Upper Midwestern,” he said.

He wouldn’t rule out snow, which has been a frequent backdrop in the past, but said he didn’t know yet whether the new season would film in Calgary, as it has in the past.

Here’s how FX is describing the next season of Fargo: