Charles Barkley embarrassed his TNT colleagues with awkward 'Family Feud' answer

‘Celebrity Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey reacts to ‘Inside the NBA’ host Charles Barkley’s answer. But Barkley had the last laugh.

Competing on Celebrity Family Feud, former Sixers great Charles Barkley gave a response that drew groans and awkward laughter from nearly everyone on the show Sunday night.

After three correct answers given by teammates and Inside the NBA co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, host Steve Harvey turned to Barkley and asked, “If a man’s zipper breaks at church, what might he use to cover it up?”

“A child,” Barkley offered almost immediately.

Johnson immediately walked across the set of the popular game show to join the opposing team, a group of former MLB stars that included ex-Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins.

“The man gonna’ get us locked up,” O’Neal joked. “Not a good answer. Put your hands behind your back. You’re under arrest.”

Amid the laughter, Barkley attempted to clarify his answer, but only ended up making it worse by saying, “I meant a baby!” But to everyone’s surprise, Barkley’s answer appeared on the board as “people.”

“I told you yes, ‘person’ sounds better,” Harvey said. “Child? Baby?”

Watch:

Kristen Ledlow, the host of NBA TV’s NBA Inside Stuff, rounded out the Inside the NBA team. In addition to Rollins, the MLB team included former Boston Red Sox All-Star Johnny Damon, current MLB Network analyst Sean Casey, Olympic softball gold medalist Jennie Finch Daigle and four-time All-Star John Franco.

Barkley made up for his awkwardness during the final round, when he combined with O’Neal to win $25,000 for the Mustard Seed School. It’s not the first time Barkley has won a game show to help the Sacramento-based school for homeless children; in 2013, the NBA Hall of Famer won $67,633 for the school on a celebrity edition of The Price is Right.

“Me and Chuck play like we’re stupid on TV, but we have the SEC education,” O’Neal told Young Hollywood’s Mary-Kate Gaffney on the set following the filming.

Celebrity Family Feud drew 5.8 million viewers Sunday night on ABC, making it the most-watched entertainment program of the night, according to Nielsen (60 Minutes on CBS drew the most viewers overall, with 6.4 million).