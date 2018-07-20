TV picks: 'Castle Rock,' 'Shaq Does Shark Week,' 'Orange Is the New Black' and more

Ellen Gray is the television critic for the Daily News and the Inquirer, and has written about TV since 1994. Her mind will go blank if you ask her to name her favorite show, because she has so many, but she would love to hear about yours.

Sissy Spacek and Andre Holland in a scene from the premiere of Hulu’s “Castle Rock,” a new series set in the world of Stephen King’s stories

Shaq Does Shark Week. Discovery’s 30th annual Shark Week kicks off at 7 p.m. with the retrospective Alien Sharks: Greatest Hits, but I’m slightly more intrigued by the idea of Shaquille O’Neal trying to overcome his fear of the toothy predators with the help of comedian Rob Riggle. But then, like sharks, I don’t really observe Shark Week. 9 p.m. Sunday, July 22, Discovery Channel.

American Masters: Ted Williams — The Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived. Boston Red Sox great Ted Williams becomes the first baseball player profiled by the biographical series in its 32-year history. 9 p.m. Monday, July 23, WHYY12.

Castle Rock. “From Stephen King and J.J. Abrams” are words to conjure with, and King devotees should enjoy collecting the references to past stories in this new series, set in one of the fictional Maine towns he created and populated. I’m pretty sure I missed many of the Easter eggs and still enjoyed watching Andre Holland (The Knick) as Henry Deaver, a lawyer specializing in Death Row cases who’s drawn back to his picturesquely creepy hometown by the case of a mysterious inmate (Bill Skarsgård) at Shawshank. Sissy Spacek, King’s iconic Carrie, plays Henry’s mother, who’s struggling with dementia, and the cast includes Scott Glenn, Melanie Lynskey and Allison Tolman (Fargo). They’re all so good that four episodes had passed before I realized the story itself wasn’t exactly a barn-burner, and that maybe I was just enjoying spending time in Maine with interesting people. You might, too. Wednesday, July 25, Hulu.

Burden of Truth. If it’s summer, this must be Canada. Kristin Kreuk (Smallville) stars in a new-to-us legal drama. In the premiere, her character, a corporate lawyer who’s pretty much the epitome of TV lawyer evil, returns to her Manitoba birthplace to quash a case brought on behalf of teenage girls experiencing mysterious symptoms. Would it surprise you if I said she undergoes a change of heart? And that there might be family secrets in her hometown she’ll need to explore? 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, CW.

Jay Leno’s Garage. In “Size Matters,” the former Tonight Show host and Arnold Schwarzenegger get together to crush things with a tank, and Leno joins very tall comedian Brad Garrett for “a cozy ride in a dwarf replica car.” 10 p.m. Thursday, July 26, CNBC.

Sacred Lies. One of the first scripted dramas from Facebook’s TV arm — did you know you could watch TV on Facebook? — this one’s based on a young-adult novel, The Sacred Lies of Minnow Bly, and stars Elena Kampouris as a girl who grew up in a cult and Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers) as the forensic psychologist trying to learn her secrets, including how she came to lose her hands. 9 p.m. Friday, July 27, Facebook Watch.

Orange Is the New Black. In the aftermath of the fifth season’s prison riot, the sixth opens with a radical change of scene, and circumstances, for a number of Litchfield’s inmates. Friday, July 27, Netflix.