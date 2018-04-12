Comedy Central's 'Broad City' to end after upcoming fifth season

Abbi Jacobson (right) and Ilana Glazer are the stars and co-creators of Comedy Central's "Broad City,".

Wayne native Abbi Jacobson will be moving on to other projects after the the conclusion of Broad City’s upcoming fifth season, Comedy Central announced Thursday.

Jacobson and writing partner Ilana Glazer have signed a first-look deal wth Comedy Central’s parent company Viacom and already have three projects in development, according to a release. The final season of Broad City begins airing in early 2019.

The deal reportedly pertains to material Jacobson and Glazer create individually, as well as as a writing team.

Shows on tap from the duo include Mail Town USA, an animated series; Platinum Status, a Los Angeles-set comedy; and Young Professionals, from ex-White House speechwriter David Litt. Jacobson and Glazer are listed as executive producers on the shows, and are not involved in writing or acting in them.

“Broad City has been our baby and first love for almost ten years, since we started as a web series. It’s been a phenomenal experience, and we’ve put ourselves into it completely. Broad City’s always had a spontaneous pace and feeling, and ending after season five honors that spirit. We are very excited to bring new voices and points of view to Comedy Central and continue our collaboration together in new ways,” Jacobson and Glazer said in a joint statement.

Last year, the season premiere of Broad City’s fourth season brought the show its best ratings since the series debut in 2014, according to Deadline. Currently, Jacobson can be seen starring in 6 Balloons, a Netflix drama, alongside Dave Franco.

