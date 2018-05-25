Report: NBC to air interview with Cosby accuser Andrea Constand May 25

Cosby accuser Andrea Constand, left, listens to Montgomery County District Attorney as he answers questions during the press conference that was held after Bill Cosby was found guilty on all three counts of sexual assault during his retrial in Norristown, PA, on Thursday April 26, 2018.

Andrea Constand will discuss her case against Bill Cosby in an interview with NBC next week, according to a report.

Page Six indicates that NBC’s Dateline has secured an interview with Constand, who is the first woman to accuse Cosby of sexual assault in court. Previously, Constand had not been able to discuss her story publicly because of ongoing legal action that lasted more than a decade.

Kate Snow will reportedly lead the interview, which Page Six reports will air next week.

Constand first met Cosby in 2002, when was a 29-year-old director of operations for Temple University’s women’s basketball team. She initially accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting in 2004 after a visit to the comedian’s Cheltenham home.

Cosby last month was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in connection with Constand’s case. He could face up to 30 years in prison at a sentencing hearing, currently scheduled for September.

“A very profound and heartfelt thank you to the Commonwealth of PA, Montgomery County, for their service and sacrifices,” Constand tweeted following the Cosby verdict. “Congratulations. Truth prevails.”