TV picks: BET Awards, 'Endeavour,' 'GLOW' and more

Ellen Gray is the television critic for the Daily News and the Inquirer, and has written about TV since 1994. Her mind will go blank if you ask her to name her favorite show, because she has so many, but she would love to hear about yours.

Before Hollywood: Philadelphia and the Birth of the Movies. You could say that moving pictures started here, too. Documentary from Sam Katz’s History Making Productions explores the city’s role in the birth of the motion-picture industry. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 23, WHYY12.

BET Awards. Jamie Foxx hosts the 18th annual awards show live from Los Angeles. Look for Philly’s Kevin Hart among the presenters. Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Anita Baker will receive a lifetime achievement award. 8 p.m. Sunday, June 24, BET.

The Pacific War in Color. The premiere of this new eight-part series, focused on the Pacific during World War II, includes what Smithsonian says is the first known color footage from the Army-Navy game in Philadelphia. It was filmed in 1939 by U.S. Army Col. William Dockum and played at what was then known as Municipal Stadium (renamed for John F. Kennedy in 1964). 8 p.m. Sunday, June 24, Smithsonian Channel.

Masterpiece: Endeavour. Fifth season of the Inspector Morse prequel finds Endeavour Morse (Shaun Evans) in 1968, newly promoted to sergeant and investigating a series of particularly gruesome killings, while one of Oxford’s colleges plans the auction of a rare Faberge egg. (Note later than usual airtime.) 10 p.m. Sunday, June 24, WHYY12.

Believer. Philadelphia’s Don Argott (The Art of the Steal) directed this documentary about Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and his campaign to have the Mormon church, in which he was raised and to which he still belongs, embrace LGBTQ people. 8 p.m. Monday, June 25, HBO.

In Defense Of. The case of Oklahoma City bomber and mass murderer Timothy McVeigh is reexamined in the premiere of a new series that looks at notorious cases from the perspective of the lawyers who agreed to represent the defendants. 9 p.m. Monday, June 25, Oxygen.

A Very English Scandal. Time to say goodbye to the rom-com Hugh Grant of Notting Hill, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Love Actually, and say hello to the more dissipated looking, and possibly even more fun Grant of Paddington 2 and Florence Foster Jenkins. Here he adds value — and a certain reptilian charm — to a fact-based miniseries in which he stars as Jeremy Thorpe, a British politician who in 1979 stood trial in the attempted murder of his former lover, Norman Scott (Ben Whishaw). Friday June 29, Amazon.

GLOW. One of 2017’s least-guilty pleasures returns. The second season opens with the ’80s troupe known as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling beginning work on their TV show. As Sam (Marc Maron) prepares to direct 20 episodes, Ruth (Alison Brie), who’s declared herself Alma Hitchcock to his Alfred, tries to add a little pizzazz, while also trying to mend her friendship with Debbie (Betty Gilpin). What could possibly go wrong? Friday June 29, Netflix.