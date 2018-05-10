'American Ninja Warrior' is taping in Fishtown this weekend

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from May 13 to 19

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from May 13 to 19 May 9

Competitor Jamie Rahn of Barrington, N.J. walks backstage while waiting to compete in the trials of NBC's American Ninja Warrior as they tape shows at the old 1925 Philadelphia Electric Company Richmond Generating Station on Delaware Avenue Thursday, May 26, 2016.

If you’re hanging out in Fishtown this weekend and see a bunch of flashing lights, punctuated with lots of cheering and an occasional splash, don’t be alarmed.

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior, a show in which athletes compete to see who can finish an extreme obstacle course the fastest, is taping two episodes from its 10th season at the Richmond Power Plant on the Delaware River on Friday and Saturday. This means hundreds of fit, hopeful athletes from the area are competing for a chance to win $1 million.

Both tapings start at 8 p.m. and last through the night.

The show taped in Philadelphia for the first time two years ago for its eighth season, also at the power plant. Some 130 contestants competed, but it was the first time that no participants finished the City Finals course in ANW history. However, four women qualified for the course and fans were introduced to Jesse Labreck, a rookie who made it to the finals in Las Vegas. Fans also saw Doug Black Jr., a Port Richmond resident who suffered from a rare condition that robbed him of his sense of balance, caused severe nausea, and gave him a painfully amped-up sense of hearing, compete for the first time.

If you want to watch the competition, you can sign up for the wait list through On Camera Audiences’ website. (Don’t just show up and expect to get in.) Fans on the wait list will be notified on a “first-come, first-serve” basis as tickets are released.