Wayne's Abbi Jacobson working on a TV version of 'A League of Their Own'

Wayne native Abbi Jacobson is working on bringing a version of 1992’s A League of Their Own to television as a series for Amazon.

According to the Hollywood reporter, the Broad City star has teamed up with Mozart in the Jungle writer and executive producer Will Graham. Described as “less as a traditional reboot and more as a modern look at the story,” the show will expand on the original film’s story, which followed the Rockford Peaches, an All-American Girls Professional Baseball League team.

An official description of the series indicates the series will be a half-hour comedy that begins in 1943, when the AAGPB was founded. The series goes on to follow the Rockford Peaches across a number of baseball seasons, and “dives deeper into the issues facing the country” with women’s baseball as the backdrop.

To develop the series, Jacobson and Graham reportedly got in touch with A League of Their Own stars Geena Davis and Penny Marshall for their blessing. No release date has yet been announced.

The series is the latest project from Jacobson, who premiered the fourth season of Broad City alongside comedic partner Ilana Glazer last year. That show will continue at least through next season, thanks to a deal the Broad City crew reached with Comedy Central in Jan. 2016.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.