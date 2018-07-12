Twitter can't agree on Starbucks' straw ban

Starbucks says it will stop using plastic straws by 2020.

When Starbucks launched a global initiative to remove plastic straws from stores by 2020 on Monday, Twitter reacted. And people had a lot to say.

The initiative, which will begin in Seattle — home of Starbucks’ first store — and in Vancouver, is part of Starbucks’ $10 million commitment to develop a fully recyclable and compostable global cup and will replace plastic straws with a newly designed recyclable “strawless lid.”

Seattle banned plastic straws as of July 1, prohibiting food-service businesses from serving plastic utensils, straws, or cocktail picks. Both Starbucks and Seattle are permitting “compliant straws,” made from materials such as compostable paper, upon request.

The ban stems from a larger environmental effort headlined by the Lonely Whale, which advocates for a “strawless ocean,” and encourages activists to rally on Twitter with the hashtag #stopsucking. The movement pays particular attention to the harm that discarded straws and utensils cause to marine life. This graphic video of a sea turtle with a straw stuck up its nostril went viral in 2015, causing many environmental activists to take action.

In light of the recent decisions, Twitter users have been taking to social media with the hashtags #stopsucking #strawban, #skipthestraw, and #refusethestraw, among others. However, not all users are hashtagging in support.

Some praised the efforts as a small step that could make a huge difference, tweeting phrases that eluded to the size of the problem and what they believed was a small solution.

"It's only one straw."

said 8 billion people.#BeTheChange#RefuseTheStraw — Window Seat Adventures (@WSAdventures_) July 10, 2018

See a straw pick it up, teach Toronto not to suck! I’ve been picking up & saving every straw I see on the ground in #CityofTO for the last month. I have a lot of plastic straws. I’m not happy about this. Here’s how to #StopSucking >> https://t.co/raSuphCtx2#PlasticFreeJuly pic.twitter.com/u3By5jXctw — hashtaghacker (@itsahashtaglife) July 10, 2018

And others seemed even more energized to get their morning coffee.

YES @Starbucks !!! Your plastic straw ban is a huge trail blazing step into a better future for our planet and it’s inhabitants; human and especially animal. THANK YOU. #PlasticBan #PlasticStraws #starbucksstrawban #SaveOurOceans #saveourplanet — Vanessa E (@VnssaEvns) July 10, 2018

And there were those who suggested that the challenge wasn’t all that challenging, after all.

But not all Twitter users agreed with these tweets — or the ban that inspired them. Some complained about the inconvenience of the ban, expressing the difficulty of cleaning reusable straws and the unappetizing “sogginess” of paper straws or saw it as another in-your-face trend that was about to get seriously annoying.

I don't want to yell at people when they offer alternatives to plastic straws, because i know the impulse is good. but I need people to know that "what about ____ straws?" has joined "have you tried yoga?" in terms of emotional labor and irritation.#strawban — liminal nest : queer and fabulous (@UntoNuggan) July 5, 2018

Others brought up a valid point (and different ethical argument). That straws — specifically plastic straws — were necessary for many people with disabilities.

What's confusing about #strawban debate is they're not a big source of ocean plastic "So by proposing a ban on them, we're asking disabled people to sacrifice a lot in order to gain just a little in the fight for environmental health." via @ParkerMolloy https://t.co/g5uqRj6yWY — ♿️"Unintended Consequences" (@mssinenomine) July 3, 2018

This thread suggested that the straw ban discriminated against those with disabilities and that the green movement was wrongly trumping a basic human right.

I know I just retweeted a bunch about straws, but like, I'm very tired of 'green' initiatives that focus on individual consumption rather than the actual problem of industrial waste, generally to the detriment of disabled lives. #strawban — Azura Rose (@HellcatAzura) July 5, 2018

Access to clean drinking water is a human right. Banning plastic straws takes that right away from people. And no, alternatives are not universally accessible like plastic is. — Azura Rose (@HellcatAzura) July 5, 2018

And this user tweeted about a personal need for a plastic straw.

thread: #WhyStrawAlternativesDontWork i cannot use metal/glass/bamboo/pasta/corn straws during tics. i will injure myself due to #Tourettes. i eat paper due to #PicaDisorder. i bite down hard regularly during tic storms. this = mulch. i cannot use paper/card straws. #strawban — næo (@silverswansong) July 9, 2018

Others mentioned the shortcomings of plastic-straw alternatives.

I'm really tired of people being mad when I bring up valid points about straw bans and how they hurt disabled people. Oh you're mad? TRY BEING DISABLED. #strawban pic.twitter.com/5htDtzkeSM — Elizabeth ‘Red Hood Funko Pop Stan’ Garcia (@lizzylynngarcia) July 4, 2018

And, of course, there were those who just wanted the best for everybody.