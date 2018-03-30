Anchors at Sinclair stations in Pa. forced to read same script about 'one-sided news'

Anchors at Sinclair stations in Pa. forced to read same script about 'one-sided news' Mar 30

(Clockwise from top left) Pennsylvania news anchors Jessica Guay, Jen Johnson, Ryan Cummins, Jamie Innis, Jasmine Brooks and Robb Hanrahan were all forced to read the same script about “fake news,” provided by management at Sinclair.

Several local Pennsylvania newscasts sounded similar this week, as anchors at Sinclair Broadcast Group stations were forced to read from the same script decrying “fake stories” and “biased reporting.”

The script, which anchors at stations across the country were required to read, echoes announcements that aired last year by Scott Livingston, the vice president of news at Sinclair, which accused the national news media of publishing “fake news stories.”

“This promo addresses the troubling trend of false stories on social media, and distinguishes our trusted local stations as news destinations where we are committed to honest and accurate reporting,” Livingston said in a statement to CNN, which had obtained a draft of the script from a memo Sinclair management sent to local stations. “This promo reminds our viewers of this mission.”

Jane Hall, a professor at American University and a former Fox News media critic, didn’t share Livingston’s opinion about the scripts.

“It’s naked in the sense that it’s forcing people in the news to read something that is a corporate piece of propaganda, in my opinion,” Hall said this month on NPR’s Morning Edition, noting that it highlights the idea of “fake news” pushed by President Trump. “[It’s] something that just can’t be seen as anything other than promoting Donald Trump’s view of the rest of the news media.”

Sinclair doesn’t own any news stations in Philadelphia, but has four news stations across Pennsylvania, in Harrisburg, Altoona, Pittsburgh and Scranton.

The company has angered many of its local journalists by forcing stations to run content that has a pro-Trump bend, including ”must-run” political segments by former Trump campaign advisor Boris Epshteyn and Terrorism Alert Desk segments that almost exclusively focus on stories involving Islam.

Here are four almost identical clips from Pennsylvania stations that were forced to read the corporate-sponsored script. The first, read by WHP anchors Robb Hanrahan and Jasmine Brooks, aired on CBS21 in Harrisburg during the 10 p.m. news on March 23:

@CBS21NEWS anchors Robb Hanrahan and Jasmine Brooks read the same Sinclair script. pic.twitter.com/JJkrn1tqx6 — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) March 30, 2018

The second, read by WJAC anchor Jen Johnson, ran on NBC6 in Johnstown on March 23 during the noon news:

The third, read by WOLF anchors Ryan Cummins and Jamie Innis, aired on Fox56 in Scranton on March 24 during the 6 p.m. news.

.@fox56wolf anchors Ryan Cummins and @jamesoninnis read from the same Sinclair script. pic.twitter.com/3O7DEs6GsH — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) March 30, 2018

The fourth also aired on CBS21, this time read by read by anchor Jessica Guay. Guay’s segment aired on Wednesday during the station’s 5:30 p.m. newscast:

.@WJACTV anchor @jessicaguaytv was one of several Pennsylvania newscasters forced to read a script about "false news" pushed by the management at Sinclair Broadcast Group. pic.twitter.com/i6GyHYel4Z — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) March 30, 2018

Sinclair is attempting to work out a deal to purchase 42 television stations owned by Tribune Media Co., which includes WPHL 17 in Philadelphia. If the FCC allows the deal, valued at $3.9 billion, to go through, Sinclair would gain access to more than 30 additional television markets and become the country’s largest broadcaster by far, reaching about 72 percent of homes nationwid .

Ajit Pai, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission selected by President Trump, is under investigation by the FCC inspector general for his ties to Sinclair. Pai suggested changing ownership rules related to how many local stations a company could own, which would pave the way for Sinclair’s purchase of Tribune.

“I am particularly concerned about reports that Chairman Pai may have coordinated with Sinclair to time a series of Commission actions to benefit the company,” Rep. Frank Pallone (D., N.J.), one of two congressmen to request the investigation, said in a statement in February.

Here is the full script all three news organizations read from:

Hi, I’m [name] with [station]. Our greatest responsibility is to serve our communities. I am extremely proud of the quality, balanced journalism that [station] produces, but I’m concerned about the troubling trend of irresponsible, one-sided news stories plaguing our country. The sharing of biased and false news has become all too common on social media. More alarming, some media outlets publish these same fake stories without checking facts first. Unfortunately, some members of the media use their platforms to push their own personal bias and agenda to control exactly what people think. This is extremely dangerous to our democracy. At [station], it is our responsibility to report and pursue the truth. We understand the truth is neither politically left nor right. Our commitment to factual reporting is the foundation of our credibility now more than ever. But we are human, and sometimes our reporting might fall short. If you believe our coverage is unfair, please reach out through our [station] website by clicking on “Content Concerns.” We value your comments and we will respond back to you. We work very hard to seek the truth and strive to be fair, balanced, and factual. We consider it our honor and privilege to responsibly deliver the news every day. Thank you for watching, and we appreciate your feedback.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.