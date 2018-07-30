Event celebrates 'The Rise of the Rocky Steps' at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Rocky fans can celebrate their favorite film with a run up the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s famous “Rocky Steps” alongside some of the film’s major players at a special event next month.

Dubbed “The Rise of the Rocky Steps,” the two-part event brings Steadicam inventor Garrett Brown and Rocky statue sculptor A. Thomas Schomberg to the Philadelphia Art Museum at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Along with a run up the steps and pictures with the Rocky statue, the pair will discuss the Rocky film franchise with Greater Philadelphia Film Office executive director Sharon Pinkenson and Rocky Stories author Michael Vitez. Robin Schomberg-Nicholls, director and CEO of Schomberg Studios’ Rocky Division, will also appear.

According to a release, the group will discuss how the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s famous staircase became the icon it is today, due in no small part to Sylvester Stallone’s run up the steps in the original Rocky. The event is being held in honor of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway’s 100th year in operation, otherwise known as the “Parkway 100.”

Following the talk at the Art Museum, organizers will screen the documentary Before Hollywood: Philadelphia and the Birth of the Movies at the nearby Sister Cities Park starting at 8:30 p.m. Directed by Philly-focused filmmaker Andrew Ferrett and executive produced by Sam Katz, the film looks at Philly’s early influence on the entertainment industry. Ferrett and producer Carrie Rickey will introduce the film. Transportation from the Art Museum to Sister Cities Park will be provided via the Phlash.

Wine, craft beer, and snacks will be available at the screening. Lawn chairs and blankets are on you.

Released in 1976, Rocky has since become closely associated with Philadelphia, where the franchise is set. Star Sylvester Stallone returned to Philly last year to film parts of Creed II, the eighth installment in the Rocky franchise. During his time in town, Stallone paid a visit to the Da Vinci Art Alliance’s Rocky II training montage-focused “Rocky Re-Runs” show. In both Rocky and Rocky II, Stallone ends up at the top of the Art Museum’s steps, which were integral to his fight training in the series.

Admission to “The Rise of the Rocky Steps” is free and open to the public, but organizers ask that you RSVP.