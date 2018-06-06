Summer Arts Guide 2018
Philly's summer entertainment season has it all: Blow-out concerts, blockbuster movies, hot plays, sizzling beach reads, and festivals galore. Our critics pick the best.
Edited by Becky Batcha
Wednesday, June 6, 2018
Top image clockwise from top left: Art Splash at the Philadelphia Museum of Art (Courtesy of the Philadelphia Museum of Art); the Annual Philadelphia Caribbean Festival (MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer); Taylor Swift (RICK SCUTER / Associated Press); “Aladdin,” at the Academy of Music (DEEN VAN MEER)