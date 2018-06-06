Summer Arts Guide 2018 

Philly's summer entertainment season has it all: Blow-out concerts, blockbuster movies, hot plays, sizzling beach reads, and festivals galore. Our critics pick the best.

Edited by Becky Batcha
Wednesday, June 6, 2018
 
Festivals
Your guide to summer’s best fests – 4th of July fireworks, Bastille Day, and more
Odunde and Pride Day start the seaon’s festivities. Welcome America, the Manayunk Arts Fest, and more big fun follow.
Movies
Here’s when ‘Oceans 8,’ ‘Incredibles 2,’ ‘Jurassic World’ and other Summer movies hit theaters
There are sequels aplenty on screens this summer, but also original movies, and probably something for just about everyone.
Television
Summer TV: Dragon-free but still plenty to see
There will be no “Game of Thrones” this summer, but these new and returning TV shows should make up for a shortage of dragons.
Music
Summer concerts: U2, Lauryn Hill, Taylor Swift and more come to Philly
They'll be plenty of music in rooms without a roof this hot and sticky season.
Dance
Philadelphia’s summer dance shows: BalletX, Group Motion, and a 15-hour production
The dance season slows down in the summer, but it’s a fun time to try something new, from Bharatanatyam Indian classical dance to dance circus theater to a show you can attend any time during daylight hours.
Theater
The plays and musicals to see in Philadelphia this summer: Aladdin, PA Shakespeare, more
Live theater – both plays and musicals – will be laughing, crying, singing, and dancing all summer, from West Chester to Cape May, Wilmington to Princeton. Here’s a list of only some of what’s on tap.
Classical Music
Classical concerts: ‘Star Wars’ at the Mann, Curtis Summerfest, ‘Fred’ the organ at Kimmel, more
It’s an especially vibrant season for works written and performed by women. Some names to watch: Florence Price, Benita Valente, Angela Meade, Florence Quivar, Simone Dinnerstein.
Museums
What to see in Philadelphia’s museums this summer
Museums in the region offer a wide range of exhibitions during the so-called quiet summer season.
Comedy
30 comedy shows to catch in Philadelphia this summer
From Seinfeld to Ken Jeong and beyond, here is the best comedy coming to Philly this Summer.
Family Fun
Where to take your kids in Philadelphia this summer
Kid-friendly events at Philadelphia museums and parks, and on boardwalks down the shore.
Author Talks
Summer literary events: Readings, appearances, poetry
It is an unusually busy summer for literary events in our area, from celebrations of James Joyce’s “Ulysses” to appearances by Michael Smerconish, Janet Benton, John Meacham, and more
Books
A summer made of stories: Great books for warmer days
Summer is made of stories: Here’s a selection of great new fiction, nonfiction and poetry to beguile the climbing temperatures.
Penn's Landing Ethnic Fests
Here’s the full summer 2018 schedule for ethnic fests on the Delaware Waterfront
Mark your calendar for the huge Hispanic Fiesta and other popular fests
