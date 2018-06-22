I tried, and enjoyed, Philly paddle board yoga over the dirty Delaware River

Nine times out of 10 in an evening yoga session, my mind is battling it out with my stomach. Am I focused on my intended deep inhalations and exhalations? No. Am I full force daydreaming of what will later end up on my dinner plate? More often than not. The struggle to remain present is real.

Yet, this past Monday, as I grounded myself in a simple Tadasana (aka Mountain Pose, a position of standing straight up and down) during an Aqua Vida class, only one single thought took my attention: remain steady or risk falling into the dirty Delaware River.

Aqua Vida leads paddle board yoga, an activity I discovered that forces you to stay 100 percent centered on the task at hand. Some might call it a true meditation. It’s certainly a liberator for those with minds that can’t stop racing, and a balance challenge that will test all muscles of the body.

“It’s better to just fall in at the start,” said fellow classmate Bridget Clawson, who became hooked on the Aqua Vida sessions last year. “If you get wet right away, you’ll be less afraid of challenging yourself throughout the class.”

After moving my way through 75 minutes of downward dogs, extended side angles, chair poses, and other classic yoga positions, all of which felt like advanced-yogi, level-three poses when carried out on a wobbly board, I’ve come to full-heartedly agree with Clawson.

Still, no part of me ever wants to go swimming in Philly river water, and nor do you need to in order to reap a positive class experience. (The Delaware River once ranked fifth in the nation among waterways with the highest amount of total toxic discharges, as reported in a 2012 release by the Environment America Research and Policy Center. Props to you if you want to take the plunge, but for me it’s a no thank you.)

You do, however, need to commit to the fact that the scenario could happen, and it’s not one worth getting anxious over. If you fall into the water, it won’t be the end of the world. On the other hand, if you remain in fear of falling into the water for the entire class, it will ruin all chances of enjoyment.

Whether pristine clean or not, water adds a majestic element to the already calming practice of yoga. Amidst the massive ships docked at the Penn’s Marina Landing, Aqua Vida classes make you feel as if you’re in your own world, away from the hustle and bustle of a city and rather in some natural refuge.

Transitioning into Warrior II, my favorite pose of the day, I felt as if I were surfing, wind breezing through my hair and arms hovering in a steady balance. I also felt rather proud of myself, as if I had actually stood up on a wave, for accomplishing what’s typically a level one posture.

On a board, some of the easiest yoga poses become the most challenging. For me, tree pose was virtually impossible. And downward dog was certainly not the restorative hangout space that I seek out during an on-land class.

This is all part of the fun of paddle board yoga. It’s playful, and evolves the practice in new and surprising ways. It also prevents you from being lazy — powering up your muscles is how you’ll keep your balance. You can expect at times for your abs, butt, and quads to all scream in unison as if you’re in one of those boot camp workouts. Yet, it’s doubtful you’ll walk away feeling out of breath or depleted. After all, it’s still a yoga class, designed to de-stress and re-energize you for the hours that follow.

In season, Aqua Vida paddle board yoga sessions unfold almost daily on the Delaware River, conveniently located adjacent to Spruce Street Harbor Park where you can continue to unwind after class. Rates start at $34 for first-timers, a hefty but not all too surprising price given the average cost of an on-land class ($20 and up) and the price to purchase a paddle board (Aqua Vida’s boards each cost around $1,000).

Instructors vary, as do classes, with full moon, music-oriented, Yin-style, and acro-yoga options. Aqua Vida also hosts stand up paddle board classes (sans yoga) and paddle-river-cleanup collaborations with Spruce Street Harbor Park and United By Blue. If you’re ready to get out and float, a full schedule can be found online at aquavida.com.