Watch: David Byrne covers Janelle Monae, honors victims of racial violence at Xponential Fest in Camden

Cyndi Lauper on touring with Rod Stewart, her struggle with psoriasis, and why she stands with the LGBT community

Cyndi Lauper on touring with Rod Stewart, her struggle with psoriasis, and why she stands with the LGBT community Jul 26

Dan DeLuca is an Inquirer pop music critic. But his "In the Mix" column in the Weekend section ventures further afield, into books, movies, TV, the Internet, graphic novels and anything you might call "popular culture."

David Byrne closed out his headlining set at the Xponential Music Festival in Camden on Friday in dramatic fashion.

The former Talking Heads leader finished off his performance at the BB&T Pavilion with a fiery version of “Hell You Talmbout,” singer and actress Janelle Monae’s 2015 protest song.

Byrne and the members of his band, all of whom wore gray suits and were barefoot all evening, shouted out the names of victims of racial violence in a percussive chant, following remembrances of the dead, including Walter Scott, Freddy Gray, Sandra Bland, Amadou Diallo and Emmett Till, with the words “Say his name!” or “Say her name!”

It made for a powerful finish to a dazzling show by Byrne and his 12-person band, who were in constant motion on the BB&T stage, which was emptied of equipment as all the musicians, including multiple drummers and percussionists, carried their instruments around with them.

The white-haired singer’s highly theatrical show — which began with him alone on stage for “Here,” from his new album American Utopia, holding a model of a human brain — mixed material from his lengthy solo career with seven Talking Heads songs, including deep cuts like “Slippery People” and crowd pleasers such as “Once In A Lifetime” and “Burning Down The House.”

Byrne’s performance — in which he talked up voter registration group Headcount and urged audience members to vote in midterm elections — capped the first day of Xponential 2018, which began with Philadelphia funk band Swift Technique in the afternoon at adjacent Wiggins Park.

Torrential ran forced the cancellation of folk harmony band The Lone Bellow, scheduled to be the final act at Wiggins before the fest moved next door for the evening to BB&T, where Byrne and Sylvan Esso played, with Clovers and Proper Dark opening the show.

READ MORE >> Xponential 2018: Davi Byrne, The War On Drugs and 10 other bands not to miss in Camden this weekend

Immediately after Byrne’s set ended, his Sept. 20 show at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park was announced. Oakland songwriter and bandleader Tune-Yards a.k.a. Merrill Garbus, who scored Boots Riley’s new sci-fi workplace and race comedy Sorry To Bother You, will open. Tickets go on sale Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.

Xponential continues through Sunday at the BB&T and Wiggins Park, with Philadelphia rock band The War On Drugs and country rockers Sturgill Simpson playing the BB&T.