Dan DeLuca's Mix Picks: Tracyanne & Danny, All Our Exes Live In Texas and a true crime and music podcast

Dan DeLuca is an Inquirer pop music critic. But his "In the Mix" column in the Weekend section ventures further afield, into books, movies, TV, the Internet, graphic novels and anything you might call "popular culture."

Tracyanne & Danny. Fans of the Glaswegian indie band Camera Obscura will be pleased to know that leader Tracyanne Campbell has found a new collaborator since the 2015 death of that band’s keyboard player Carey Lander, the subject of tribute on “Alabama” on Tracyanne & Danny’s self-titled debut. The new guy is Danny Coughlan of Bristol, England band Crybaby, and the duo want you to know that T & D is “not just a diverting curio or a wee stop on the road to somewhere else” but an ongoing concern built on a shared love of winsome, inviting pop. Sunday at Johnny Brenda’s.

Disgraceland. Focusing on musicians running afoul of the law, Jake Brennan’s excellently-named and well-told podcast is subtitled “Music, Murder, Mayhem, Melody: A True Crime Podcast.” The dozen episode first season ranges from fresh spins on Jerry Lee Lewis, Sid Vicious and Bob Marley to the art-imitating-life story of rapper and accused murderer Taymor “Tay-K 47” McIntyre and tale of the late Philadelphia-born TLC rapper Lisa “Left Eyes” Lopes who burned downed her boyfriend Andre Rison’s house in 1994. Listen at disgracelandpod.com

The word "rockstar" gets misused constantly. Real rockstars are crazy. That's what makes them so damn entertaining. Find out just how crazy by listening to season 1 of Disgraceland https://t.co/mgI8Qq6vwM pic.twitter.com/9rD9Ut5rrL — Disgraceland Podcast (@disgracelandpod) February 12, 2018



Simon Joyner. The under-the-radar veteran Omaha, Nebraska songwriter who was championed by late British deejay John Peel as well as better known Omahan Conor Oberst, who has said that Joyner’s work “really became the template for my music.” He’s on tour behind his 23rd album Step into the Earthquake. Tuesday at Kung Fu Necktie.

All Our Exes Live In Texas. If their George Strait-inspired name speaks the truth, then the four women of this excellent Australian folk-country band have left their old-time-used-to-bes thousands of miles away in another hemisphere. They’re touring the U.S. behind their 2017 debut album When We Fall. Free on Tuesday at Eagleview Town Center in Chester County.

Matthew Sweet. Last September, Matthew Sweet headlined the Haverford Music Festival (which will feature Sloan this year) in support of his album Tomorrow Forever, and the power-pop guitarist shone brightly in a set that featured the last area appearance by his friend Tommy Keene, who died in November. Now the “Girlfriend” 1990s rocker is back with the quick follow-up album Tomorrow’s Daughter. Thursday at World Cafe Live.