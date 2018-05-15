Jack Black's Tenacious D coming to Philly's Fillmore this fall

Will Smith recounts why IRS trouble led to his becoming the 'Fresh Prince'

Will Smith recounts why IRS trouble led to his becoming the 'Fresh Prince' May 14

Tenacious D members Kyle Gass, left, and Jack Black, right, appear in 2006’s ‘Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny.”

This fall, Philadelphia is going to get the D. Tenacious D, that is.

Actor Jack Black and his musical cohort Kyle Gass are bringing their act to Philly’s Fillmore on Nov. 8 as part of their first tour in five years. The comedy rock duo, known for hits like “Wonderboy” and “Tribute,” last played Philly at Festival Pier in 2012 as part of their “Rize of the Fenix” tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday via Tenacious D’s website. A pre-sale is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, which guests can access with the password “HOPE.”. Tickets are priced at $50.

The D is ready to rock your world and melt your minds.

Pre-Sale: Weds at 10am local time. Password: 'HOPE'.

On-Sale: Friday 10am local time. https://t.co/mE4D3nsJKN pic.twitter.com/ywfxIFpa5C — Tenacious D (@RealTenaciousD) May 15, 2018

In addition to announcing their tour, Tenacious D also released an animated teaser video in which they claimed to be “hard at work” on a followup to 2012’s Rize of the Fenix. A release date has not yet been determined, but the band said that it “probably” come out sometime this year.

Tenacious D may also be heading back to the silver screen, as Jack Black told the crowd at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival earlier this month. Black indicated that the band is working on a sequel to their 2006 film, The Pick of Destiny. According to Billboard, the film could be released in October.

“We’ve been working on it for years,” Black told Kerrang! in an interview this month. “It’s a post-apocalyptic musical comedy that’s an animated series that no one wanted in Hollywood, but we’re making it anyway.”

The tour kicks off Nov. 3 in Brooklyn New York before making its way to Philadelphia on Nov. 8. Fans in Pittsburgh can expect a stop on Nov. 9, the day following the band’s Philly show. The full list of dates is below:

11/3 — Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre

11/5 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

11/7 — Washington, DC — The Anthem

11/8 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

11/9 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE

11/10 — Columbus, OH — Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

11/12 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

11/13 — Chicago, IL — Riviera Theatre