Linc requires clear bags at tonight's Taylor Swift concert

Heading to the Taylor Swift concert tonight? Make sure you have one thing clear — and that’s your bag.

The concert’s venue, Lincoln Financial Field, has enacted a “clear bag policy” for Swift’s Philly stop on her Reputation tour this weekend. The policy is consistent with that of the NFL, and requires that fans bring clear bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″, or any color bag no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5.”

While these restrictions help out with security measures, it means that those who don’t already own a clear bag may have to rush to the store beforehand. For mother’s with babies or toddlers, diaper bags will not be permitted inside the venue. The Linc states that diapers can also be carried in clear bags.

From reactions on Twitter and Facebook, too much transparency can be frustrating to deal with.

Well that’s a bummer. I’m definitely not buying a clear bag for one concert. LoL — Samantha Shaw (@SamanthaKShaw) July 11, 2018

But as long as your colored-clutch is smaller than requirements, the Linc will let you bring it in.

Samantha, if it is a clutch smaller than 4.5"x6.5" then that would be allowed in — LincolnFinancialFld (@LFFStadium) July 11, 2018

So maybe just bring a lot of small bags?

With bags and other personal accessories, small sizes play a large roll in whether they will be permitted into the venue. Cameras must be hand-size or smaller, and each guest is permitted one 1″ x 3.5″ portable charger. While it is not known if they will have their rulers out at the security gates, they are not making many exceptions to this rule on Twitter.

Hannah, based on the photo, the camera appears to be slightly larger than the hand, so I would say it is probably too big to bring inside. — LincolnFinancialFld (@LFFStadium) July 12, 2018

One possible tip? Pass off your camera to your friend with the longest fingers.

Is there a reason why there’s a size limit for portable chargers? I have never had such a problem with my charger at any other venues before — rebecca TOMORROW (@camilagelula) July 12, 2018

Or, use the night to unplug. (Just don’t lose sight of any friends or children without a charged device).