Dan DeLuca's Mix Picks: Superorganism, Isaac Hayes, Caroline Rose and a DJ night to benefit Philadelphia schools

Dan DeLuca is an Inquirer pop music critic. But his "In the Mix" column in the Weekend section ventures further afield, into books, movies, TV, the Internet, graphic novels and anything you might call "popular culture."

Design in Revolution: A 1960s Odyssey. This Philadelphia Museum of Art style exhibit grab bag encompasses Pop Art from Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, Dean Brown’s photo series on the funeral of Martin Luther King and a sofa used in Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. There’s also music, with Sly & the Family Stone and Cream songs playing in the gallery, psychedelic LP covers, Milton Glaser’s image of Bob Dylan with kaleidoscopic hair and trippy posters from Bill Graham’s Fillmores east and west. Through September 9 in the PMA ‘s Perelman Building.

Isaac Hayes reissues. Before he was an animated Chef on South Park and after writing innumerable hits with David Porter for Stax records greats like Sam & Dave, Isaac Hayes was a mind blowing shaven headed psychedelic soul superstar. Three LPs re-issued on Craft Recordings capture that late 60s-early ‘70s era, from the mega-selling breakthrough of Hot Buttered Soul. which features 12-minute plus slow jam covers of “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” and “Walk On By” to the double LP Shaft soundtrack to Black Moses, whose outlandish oversized album art folds to form the shape of a cross.

Superorganism. The eight person international indie-pop band who met in New Zealand, bonded on Skype and now live in London are fronted by deadpan teenage singer Orono Noguchi make bouncy, immediately catchy music that simultaneously sounds sleekly modern and winningly unpolished. After turning heads at this year’s SXSW, they make their Philadelphia debut on Wednesday at Boot & Saddle.

Keeping The Beat. A three DJs for the price of one benefit for the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. The Keeping the Beat Happy Hour event features mixmasters Josh Wink, Rich Medina and Janet Jackson touring vet DJ Aktive. 6 p.m. Tuesday at Coda.

Caroline Rose. The formerly alt-country songwriter has herself over into an often wickedly funny and winningly sardonic indie pop act with lots of surprising musical moves on her new album, Loner. Thursday afternoon at Main Street Music and Thursday night at Johnny Brenda’s.

