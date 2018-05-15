Stevie Wonder to play Borgata in Atlantic City this summer May 15

Soul legend Stevie Wonder is heading to Atlantic City summer as part of his newly announced series of live dates, “Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love and Music.”

Wonder’s run of dates brings him to Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on August 25 and 26. The shows are part of the resort’s 15th birthday celebration, which last throughout the summer, a release states.

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 21 at 10 a.m. via the Borgata box office and website, and start at $195. American Express cardholders will get access to a pre-sale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m.

In addition to the Atlantic City date, Wonder, 68, will perform shows in Las Vegas and National Harbor, Maryland throughout August. The live dates’ announcement comes following a private preview event last week in Los Angeles in which Wonder gave guests a sneak peek of the tour.

The “Isn’t She Lovely” hitmaker broke into the music industry in the 1960s at age 12 with “Fingertips, Part 2,” which made him the youngest recording artist with a number-one single at the time. Since then, he has recorded 49 top 40 singles, and 32 number-one singles, according to a release.

Wonder’s tour dates are below:

8/3 – Las Vegas, NV — Park Theater at Park MGM

8/4 – Las Vegas, NV — Park Theater at Park MGM

8/8 – Las Vegas, NV — Park Theater at Park MGM

8/10 – Las Vegas, NV — Park Theater at Park MGM

8/11 – Las Vegas, NV — Park Theater at Park MGM

8/25 – Atlantic City, NJ — The Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa

8/26 – Atlantic City, NJ — The Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa

8/29 – National Harbor, MD — The Theater at MGM National Harbor

8/30 – National Harbor, MD — The Theater at MGM National Harbor

9/1 – Springfield, MA — MassMutual Center at MGM Springfield