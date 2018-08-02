Dan DeLuca's Mix Picks: Santigold, Moor Mother and 'Twins of Evil' Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson

Review: Beyonce and Jay-Z, On the Run together in Philly show

Yvette Landry & the Jukes, Louisiana Lovin’. A highly enjoyable album of bayou swamp pop by Landry, a singer and guitarist from Breaux Bridge in the Cajun country of southwest Louisiana. The 11 song set features Landry dueting with Roddie Romero on several tunes, a top notch version of Sara Evans‘ 1997 country ht “Three Chords and the Truth,” and a number of gems written by R.C. Guidry, the birth name of the late great “See You Later, Alligator” composer Bobby Charles.

Santigold, I Don’t Want: The Goldfire Sessions. The Mount Airy raised and now Los Angeles based pop artist’s new mixtape is a dancehall delight, a summer reggae mix shaped by time spent in Jamaica that feels winningly off-the-cuff compared to her 2016 concept album about music and commerce, 99¢.

Dollyrots. The Los Angeles pop-punk duo are fronted by guitarist Kelly Ogden and her bassist husband Luis Cabezas. The auteurs behind the self esteem bucking-up 2007 should-have-been hit “Because I’m Awesome.” A terrifically fun live band. Openers are Philadelphia band Teenage Bigfoot, an ongoing concern poised to take advantage of ‘Bigfoot Erotica’ emerging as an issue in a Virginia congressional race. Monday at Kung Fu Necktie.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson. Welcome to their nightmare. These 1990s rock stars and stylistic sons of Alice Cooper have teamed up for their second Twins of Evil summer tour, repeating a 2012 trek which was marked by an incident in which Manson threatened to do Zombie bodily harm because he was angry his set was too short. Now the horror rock duo have made up, and are singing the Beatles’ “Helter Skelter” together. Thursday at BB&T Pavilion.

Moor Mother. The Afrofuturist experimental poet and rapper Camae Ayewa will perform as the opening act as part of Scribe Video Center’s roving outdoor Street Movies! series, which shows independent films for free in neighborhoods around the city. Moor Mother made a bunch of year end best of lists with her most recent solo project Fetish Bones, in 2016. Performances precede screenings in the series, with Sonia Sanchez, Ursula Rucker and Los Bomberos De La Calle slated for future dates. Thursday at Baba Yahya’s Garden, 2229 N. Broad St. at 7:45 p.m. More info at scribe.org.