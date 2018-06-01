Roots Picnic 2018 schedule announced

The 11th annual Roots Picnic is happening at the Festival Pier on Saturday.
This year’s tantalizing headliner is comedian Dave Chappelle, a long time friend of the band, going back to his Comedy Central show and the 2005 concert film Chappelle’s Block Party.
Chappelle will host a Jam Session with the Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson-led hip-hop band that will feature rapper 2 Chainz and R&B singer Brandy, plus unnamed guests.
Philly mumble rapper Lil Uzi Vert headlines the second stage at 8:15 p.m., where Philly teenage rapper Zahsosaa is first up bright and early at Noon. (Well maybe not so bright: the forecast calls for rain.)
Other early attractions: Fabulously Afro-Futuristic jazz travelers Sun Ra Arkestra at 1:30, North Philly rapper Tierra Whack at 2 which is the same time slot as North Carolina rapper Rapsody (putting the festival’s two rising female emcees up against each other – that’s poor planning), Black Thought and J. Period’s Mixtape at 4:30 and Brooklyn indie band Dirty Projectors at 5:15.
There are a total of five stages at this year’s Picnic, including one for podcast and another for panel discussions. the winning alcohol and hip-hop Drink Champs pod happens at 6:45, simultaneous to the Barrier Breakers panel featuring ESPN commentator Jemele Hill.
The full schedule is below, and ticket info is on the Roots Picnic web site.