Roots Picnic 2018: Philly's Tierra Whack has style and swagger to spare

The 11th annual Roots Picnic kicked off at Festival Pier on Penn’s Landing on Saturday afternoon with a day and night full of music scheduled to be headlined by the Philadelphia hip-hop and Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon band serving as backing band for a jam session hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle.

Among the first acts up on the sweltering South Stage was the Sun Ra Arkestra, the Germantown-based interstellar jazz explorers fronted by 94-year-old saxophonist and bandleader Marshall Allen who continue to carry on the swinging, “Space Is The Place” experimental vision of their founder, who died 25 years ago this week.

At the Picnic, the Arkestra were 14 strong, with Allen flanked by a robust seven man horn section and singer Tara Middleton, who kicked the off the alternatively mellifluous and intentionally abrasive set with “Journey to Saturn.” All were dressed in their Mummers-on-acid full color finery. “The first stop is Mars, the next stop Jupiter,” Middleton, who made fans of many of the teenage girls clustered at the front of the stage where Philly’s Lil Uzi Vert was scheduled to play seven hours later, rapped with conviction on “We Travel the Spaceways.” With the Arkestra on stage, the Picnic was already out of this world.

North Philly rapper Tierra Whack followed the Arkestra on the Oasis Stage, the smallest of the Picnic’s three music stages, this one facing the Delaware River with the Ben Franklin Bridge overhead to the right. The quick-witted rising star pulled from her brand new Whack World, a 15 song 15-minute album that that makes a virtue of brevity. She has style and swagger, to spare, as she demonstrated by playfully excoriating backstage VIPs who were rapping along to her lyrics with the same enthusiasm as less privileged ticket holders.