But no one realized the scope of what Rusnak had compiled until he died of a heart attack at 60. Besides his all-music-all-the-time concertgoing, Ellis says, "He was kind of a hermit. No one ever went to his house."

When Rusnak didn't show up at the Record Exchange one morning in May 2016, coworkers found him dead in the house he grew up in in Yardville, where he lived alone except for his cat, Fripp (named after King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp).

What Rusnak had stored there, in a dwelling that was structurally unsafe because of termite damage (and tons of stuff), left his cousin Karyn Benton dumbfounded.

"Wow! What is this?" she remembers thinking when she saw Rusnak's boxes and boxes and boxes of photos along with thousands of LPs, CDs, and DVDs.

Benton is a retired schoolteacher who owns the Spruce Goose Christmas Tree Farm in Chesterfield, N.J., with her husband, John. Over the years, she had lost touch with Rusnak, whom she remembers was quiet as a child with a passion for music, chess, and the board game Risk.

She was mainly concerned with recovering the possessions of his late father, Peter, her uncle, a World War II hero with two Purple Hearts who wrote an unpublished memoir about his wartime experience.

She found the manuscript, along with her uncle's collections of coins and vintage toys.

Because Rusnak's father was a wedding photographer, Benton wasn't surprised to also find 50 cameras. More alarming were the 17 TVs she put out by the curb one day. "They never threw anything away," she says.

Harris credits Benton with saving Rusnak's contributions to music history. Early on, a rep for an auction company suggested she toss everything except jewelry, musical instruments, and coins into the trash.

"I was like, "No, no, no, no!" she says. Instead, looking at the photos of unfamiliar musicians — she recognized Bowie but couldn't tell Devo from Ween — she set about sifting through the remains of her cousin's life.

Luckily, she had met Ellis months before. The promoter, who now puts on shows at the Bordentown record store/venue Randy Now's Man Cave, contacted Harris, a friend from when he hung out at City Gardens and worked as Philly rocker Ben Vaughn's road manager.

Intrigued, Harris flew in. He was stunned to realize that, counting the images on the hard drives of Rusnak's two Mac laptops, there were not the 10,000 photos he was expecting, but closer to 150,000.