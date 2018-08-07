Pusha-T, three others added to Made in America lineup

Dan DeLuca is an Inquirer pop music critic. But his "In the Mix" column in the Weekend section ventures further afield, into books, movies, TV, the Internet, graphic novels and anything you might call "popular culture."

Pusha T performs at last year’s Made in America Festival on September 3rd, 2017. CAMERON POLLACK for The Inquirer

Four more acts have been added to this year’s edition of Jay-Z’s Made in America festival, taking place for the seventh year on Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.

The list of newbies begins with Pusha-T, the Clipse rapper whose new Daytona is the strongest of five Kanye West-produced albums that were released this summer. Pusha also played MIA last year.

>>READ MORE: Made in America lineup headlined by Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill and Post-Malone

Also added was 6ix9ine, the New York rapper born Daniel Hernandez (and also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine) who’s known for his face tattoos and 2017 hit “Gummo.” Lil Skies, the emcee whose given name is Kimetrious Foose and who hails from Waynesboro, Pa., also is playing, as is Canadian R&B songwriter Daniel Caesar.

>>READ MORE: Made in America staying on the Parkway is a win for Jay-Z, and for Philadelphia

Made in America is still happening on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this year, and the city and Jay-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, have come to an agreement to keep it there for the foreseeable future, after a brouhaha broke out when the rapper and his business partners said they were blindsided by the city’s plans to move the fest from its traditional home in the heart of the city.

Really enjoyed meeting Jay-Z tonight. We’re both very excited about the future of @MIAFestival here in Philly. pic.twitter.com/dUK3ErNvRv — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) July 31, 2018

Pusha-T and the three other acts join a lineup scheduled to be headlined by Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, and Post-Malone, whose album Beerbongs & Bentleys rivals Darke’s Scorpion as the biggest of 2018. Janelle Monae, Diplo, Miguel, and many others are also on the bill.

Made in America two-day passes are available via Ticketmaster.